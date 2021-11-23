Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Basani Financial CEO Sumedh Basani Treads On The Path Of Being A Successful Entrepreneur

When it comes to finance, marketing, and private consulting, Sumedh Basani is on a path to winning.

2021-11-23T15:50:57+05:30

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 3:50 pm

There are very few entrepreneurs who have conquered the digital space in multiple areas. When it comes to finance, marketing, and private consulting, Sumedh Basani is on a path to winning. With over 200,000 social media followers on TikTok for his channel “ Thoughtcastofficial,” Sumedh has created a private consulting business that coaches people on relationships, mental health, business, finance, marketing and many other areas.

Coaching in business from a 7-figure insurance CEO and learning digital marketing skills from an agency owner is a dream come true for many of his clients. His private consultations are consistently booked out and offer clients significant business advice on conquering the digital marketplace for whatever business they do

Sumedh’s businesses all have one thing in common. They help people. The interesting part is that they help people in all age groups, countries and walks of life. Basani Financial, Sumedh’s multimillion-dollar financial firm, works on helping people with their insurance, healthcare, and retirement solutions. His marketing firm, 11th Story Media, helps business owners and creatives grow their income by maximizing their digital marketing strategy. Finally, his private consulting business, Basani, allows people in one-on-one consulting sessions in any area.

Sumedh’s passion and drive to help people and provide value have allowed him to grow quickly in his business and his popularity worldwide. His unique style and delivery have allowed his message to become viral amongst internet users, with many of his videos easily surpassing 1 million views on social media sites. His growing platform on social media creates a large level of growth for his Financial Firm, which allows agents to work remotely and help clients worldwide. He believes that digital solutions can be used as a substitute for many of the in-person processes we go through. While this cannot fully replace all of them, it can start a generation and movement that increases the ease of accessibility for certain services.

Make sure you watch Sumedh Basani this year and keep up to date with his explosive growth. Follow him on TikTok @Thoughtcastofficial, Instagram @sumedhbasani, and stay tuned for more news on this entrepreneur.

