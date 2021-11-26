Barkha Nangia Empowers Women With Her Brand ‘Glamour Gurgaon'

A general perception that engulfs the minds of thousands of Indians is that modelling, Ramp Walks, and Beauty Pageants are limited to good-looking young and unmarried people, which is very true up to a certain extent. However, things have changed in modern times as there have been a plethora of opportunities for married women to showcase their talent in the glamour and fashion world.

Barkha Nangia,a visionary entrepreneur and founder of the emerging fashion events organising company, Glamour Gurgaon, contributes significantly to this transformation.

As a working woman herself, Barkha has closely seen difficulties faced by married and working women and observed that these responsibilities and societal pressure forced them to bury all their dreams and inspiration. Understanding the importance of empowering women and providing them with the opportunities and the right platform to showcase their talent and skills, and keeping this vision in mind, she started her own company, Glamour Gurgaon.

Today, the fashion event organising company organises many different occasions, be it Beauty Pageant, Fashion events, Award ceremonies, and launches. They were providing opportunities to numerous women and talented fashion designers, make-up artists, image consultants, stylists, and motivational speakers to bring in new and innovative ways to give women confidence and poise to make their mark.

Glamour Gurgaon has emerged as one of the top fashion events organising companies across India. They have successfully organised various pageants on a grand scale. These pageants are not just a competition; they are a series of workshops, training sessions, and personality development - a safe space to intensify what these beautiful women already are.

Taking things to the next level, Barkha started a series of successful beauty pageants such as Mrs. World International, Mrs. India - Pride of Nation, Mrs. Delhi NCR, Mrs. Punjab Pride of Nation, Ms India Curvy - The Plus Size Show, and many more.

Talking about the idea behind starting Gurgaon Glamour, Barkha Nangia says, “Over the years, I have seen that working women or housewives are not recognised for their work. To provide them with the platform, I started this event. Not just the event is providing a platform to married women but all the women around the nation. Through this program, I am happy to serve so many women and help them grow. This helps them boost their confidence and speak their voice and present themselves to the world. In the future, I wish to include more women in the event and give this platform.”

Even during the times of Covid, the brand kept on organising events with all the necessary Covid protocols to keep people motivated and entertained. Recently, Glamour Gurgaon organised Mrs. India - Pride of Nation 2021 (Season 4) in Nov 2021 & Mrs. Delhi-NCR 2020 in Nov 2020. and the show received huge appreciation from the people. About 8000+ women participated and tried their luck in the audition round of Mrs. Delhi-NCR 2020, and 17000+ tried their luck in the audition round of Mrs. India - Pride of Nation 2021 and 130 managed to make it to the final list. ‘With great power comes great responsibility, and Barkha, understanding her moral responsibility, supports the noble cause of raising awareness in society.

Moreover, she organised a ‘Breast cancer awareness and check-up’ camp for more than 50,000 females, mainly dwelling in slums and villages. Apart from this, Barkha believes in the overall well-being of the women of the society and catering to the same; she also helps women with counselling, mentoring, or guidance.

Barkha has proven that it requires hard work, determination, and a vision to make it big, and if one wants, they can positively influence the lives of thousands of people. She exemplifies empowerment with her motto, “Let’s rise and shine together”, and is truly a power to reckon.