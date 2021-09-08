Bandzo3rd aka Ryan Tanveer, The Star From The Streets Shining Brighter Than Ever*

Ryan Tanveer, born in a small town in Karachi, immigrated to the United States as a teen. The Glitter and Glam of California's streets have left him speechless. He's always been outspoken about his struggles on the streets, the things he got involved in, and the trials he's had to go through. But, through it all, he always said that it was a great learning experience for him and what shaped him into the man he is today.

Ryan, also known as Bandzo3rd, is one of the few extremely talented desi hip-hop artists who use drill music in his work. Through his music, this 22-year-old singer conveys to his audience that your past does not have to determine your future. If you put your mind to it, you can shape your future and your career.

Bandzo3rd's penchant for rapping to express himself began to generate buzz, and people became interested in his Desi Rap songs. Bandzo3rd's emergence was aided by the growing use of digital media, as he began uploading his original and creative content online, which resulted in a steady fan following.

His fans have always appreciated his candour about his struggles; in his latest song, "Pop Some," he discusses jail time, courthouse visits, and what he went through during that time. His positive attitude in the face of all the negativity around him is what draws his audience.

Banzo3rd is a multi-lingual artist who can write, sing, and rap, a rare combination. Prior to his most recent release, Pop Some, he released some songs called Yaar Koi Ni in collaboration with a rapper named Guru Lahori in December 2020, with his debut song in the Desi Hip-Hop industry and with Sippin', Hai Kon?, and 109 Flow, and more are on the way. His passion for music has led him to experiment with various rap genres, making him the town's multi-lingual, multi-talented rapper.

Bandzo3rd's songs have a terrific flow since he understands music, rhythm, and melody well. Because of his ability to change his voice according to the song's needs, he is able to create an excellent flow with his distinctive delivery style. When it comes to freestyling, Bandzo3rd is a master. A persona of himself has been established based on his personality since he knows the importance of a great rapper's personality over their notoriety

