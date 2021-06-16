Astute Leadership Takes Alchemy Techsol On A Growth Path Amidst The Pandemic

The onset of Covid-19 in the last quarter of 2019 and its periodic culmination in consecutive waves have dishevelled the lives and livelihood of people across the globe. The advent of the Pandemic in India and the consequent Lockdowns in early 2020 had significantly impacted the business of all shapes and sizes. The World Bank and rating agencies had initially revised India's growth for the 2021 financial year with the lowest figures India has seen in three decades since India's economic liberalization in the 1990s.

Almost all industries worldwide were affected due to the COVID-19 situation. However, some industries like travel and tourism, hospitality, entertainment and retail were more severely hit than other industries. The lockdowns forced general people to stay indoors, and there was a significant shift from physical activities to online activities. Nevertheless, the IT industry continued to deliver turn-key solutions for new as well as existing demands. Although maintaining agile workflow, workforce management and coordination posed new challenges as everyone had to work remotely during the lockdown period.

Alchemy TechSol, one of the fastest growing IT Service Company, based out of India and catering to a wide range of industries across the globe and indigenously, was faced with a new set of challenges. Managing the 4000 strong global workforces, generating revenue and maintaining workflow suddenly seemed like an uphill task. As the CEO of Alchemy TechSol, Aninda Basu, puts it, "initially there was a lot of fear and speculation when the Covid-19 invaded our country and the ensuing set of lockdowns in March 2020. However, our first response was to accumulate funds so that the company and its huge pool of employees didn't get affected."

According to the multi-skilled entrepreneur, the company managed to align and formulate the work from the home module and streamlining the pattern in a very short span of time. "We created a core team to foresee workflow- management ensuring that the services were rendered with accuracy and on time. The goal was to deliver with more agility and transparency. The HR team pitched in remotely, helping our employee stay focused and motivated." This is how services were rendered seamlessly, and clients made happy even during the peak of Pandemic. Gradually, under the leadership of CEO Aninda Basu and the management team, workflow gained momentum, new clients started coming on board, and the company was back to business following a well-structured plan of action. The company also ensured that its employees, who tested positive, could rest and heal at their own pace.

The Pandemic has adversely affected many medium and small businesses in our country, causing many to shut shop permanently. However, due to the nature of its services, the IT industry has sustained the unfavourable circumstances and fought back, providing support to other sectors as well. IT services have successfully provided solutions and platforms for many businesses to survive and operate online, reaching out to their target clientele. Aninda maintains, "The IT industry as a whole has made things easier for the stay-at-home population making products and services accessible to them through a series of apps. As a result, web-based technologies have come to the forefront, and there is a huge demand for a wide range of IT-related services in the B2B and B2C sectors." Alchemy Techsol, an IT service company, sets an example of how a company should work around adverse situations and formulate ways to diminish the gap between demand and supply.

