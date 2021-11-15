Assiduus Global Eliminates Biggest Obstacles Brands Encounter To Propel Rapid Business Expansion

Serial entrepreneur and investor Dr Somdutta Singh say that one of the biggest challenges for brands is not just to build a strong portfolio of innovative products. Challenges arise when those products need to be sold across geographies, marketplaces and different groups of consumers. A key conundrum that brands encounter is to sell those products in the right market and cater to the right audiences.

Brands need insights and intelligence, the right data sets, knowledge of the right markets, awareness of market demands, understanding consumer affiliations, spending patterns, and repeat purchase rates. One of the elementary principles of selling on marketplaces is segmentation. One product cannot cater to different sections of people across diverse countries.

Thereby, with what started as a private label dominant business in the domains of health, beauty & wellness in the US, Assiduus Global today has become one of the world's leading and fastest-growing cross-border, cross-marketplace supply chain and distribution companies facilitating brands to sell across 12+ global E-commerce marketplaces on five continents.

Assiduus's operational expertise allows them to understand and identify market demands and empower brands to curate, design and position products to appeal to them. Assiduus is the all-encompassing partner for brands looking to expand and sell worldwide. Assiduus is a single partner to take care of all of the brands' global expansion needs across Amazon, Walmart, Noon, Shopee, Lazada, Etsy, Tokopedia, Ozon and many more.

Founder Dr Somdutta Singh adds, "In 2016, I quickly identified the potential of E-commerce and see where we are today. The E-commerce market that presently stands at $4.89 trillion is anticipated to quadruple to $16 trillion by 2027. Online shopping is one of the most popular online activities worldwide, and at Assiduus, we make use of our expertise and experience to allow brands to cater to this revolution."

Another key challenge that brands witness despite having great products and presence on E-commerce marketplaces is to market their products, connect with the right target audiences on platforms and build strong mindshare. Here's where one of Asisduus Global's biggest strengths comes into play, and that is product discoverability.

Assiduus is not just a distributor. They have tech integrations with E-commerce marketplaces across the globe and is part of their joint development program that gives brands the added advantage of having a key partner and not just being a one-in-a-million seller on the marketplace. Assiduus has access to all the tools, understands the various search algorithms, and is familiar with the keywords and terms consumers use to search for specific products that help brands conquer discoverability challenges.

The E-commerce experts at Assiduus have the proficiency to rank products on the first page and are highly competent in keyword ranking that help improve organic search and attract the most qualified leads.

As strategic Amazon partners, Amazon recognizes Assiduus warehouses across the world as their own, giving Assiduus the autonomy to ship products on their own. Also, brands do not have to lose sleep over setting-up different businesses across diverse countries and finding supply chains and distributors to help them sell on regional- e-commerce marketplaces.

Assiduus manages a brand's end-to-end distribution and supplies chain across marketplaces globally. Assiduus is only focused on driving high-volume sales. They put their skin in the game to ensure brands soar globally rapidly.