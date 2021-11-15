Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Assiduus Global Eliminates Biggest Obstacles Brands Encounter To Propel Rapid Business Expansion

Brands need insights and intelligence, the right data sets, knowledge of the right markets, awareness of market demands, understanding consumer affiliations, spending patterns, and repeat purchase rates.

Assiduus Global Eliminates Biggest Obstacles Brands Encounter To Propel Rapid Business Expansion

Trending

Assiduus Global Eliminates Biggest Obstacles Brands Encounter To Propel Rapid Business Expansion
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T18:05:15+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 6:05 pm

Serial entrepreneur and investor Dr Somdutta Singh say that one of the biggest challenges for brands is not just to build a strong portfolio of innovative products. Challenges arise when those products need to be sold across geographies, marketplaces and different groups of consumers. A key conundrum that brands encounter is to sell those products in the right market and cater to the right audiences.

Brands need insights and intelligence, the right data sets, knowledge of the right markets, awareness of market demands, understanding consumer affiliations, spending patterns, and repeat purchase rates. One of the elementary principles of selling on marketplaces is segmentation. One product cannot cater to different sections of people across diverse countries.

Thereby, with what started as a private label dominant business in the domains of health, beauty & wellness in the US, Assiduus Global today has become one of the world's leading and fastest-growing cross-border, cross-marketplace supply chain and distribution companies facilitating brands to sell across 12+ global E-commerce marketplaces on five continents.

Assiduus's operational expertise allows them to understand and identify market demands and empower brands to curate, design and position products to appeal to them. Assiduus is the all-encompassing partner for brands looking to expand and sell worldwide. Assiduus is a single partner to take care of all of the brands' global expansion needs across Amazon, Walmart, Noon, Shopee, Lazada, Etsy, Tokopedia, Ozon and many more.

Founder Dr Somdutta Singh adds, "In 2016, I quickly identified the potential of E-commerce and see where we are today. The E-commerce market that presently stands at $4.89 trillion is anticipated to quadruple to $16 trillion by 2027. Online shopping is one of the most popular online activities worldwide, and at Assiduus, we make use of our expertise and experience to allow brands to cater to this revolution."

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Another key challenge that brands witness despite having great products and presence on E-commerce marketplaces is to market their products, connect with the right target audiences on platforms and build strong mindshare. Here's where one of Asisduus Global's biggest strengths comes into play, and that is product discoverability.

Assiduus is not just a distributor. They have tech integrations with E-commerce marketplaces across the globe and is part of their joint development program that gives brands the added advantage of having a key partner and not just being a one-in-a-million seller on the marketplace. Assiduus has access to all the tools, understands the various search algorithms, and is familiar with the keywords and terms consumers use to search for specific products that help brands conquer discoverability challenges.

The E-commerce experts at Assiduus have the proficiency to rank products on the first page and are highly competent in keyword ranking that help improve organic search and attract the most qualified leads.

As strategic Amazon partners, Amazon recognizes Assiduus warehouses across the world as their own, giving Assiduus the autonomy to ship products on their own. Also, brands do not have to lose sleep over setting-up different businesses across diverse countries and finding supply chains and distributors to help them sell on regional- e-commerce marketplaces.

Assiduus manages a brand's end-to-end distribution and supplies chain across marketplaces globally. Assiduus is only focused on driving high-volume sales. They put their skin in the game to ensure brands soar globally rapidly.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Top 10 IT Staff Augmentation Services In The World 2022

Top 10 IT Staff Augmentation Services In The World 2022

FAARMS - An Amazon For The Farming Community Founded By Ex-Bankers Taranbir Singh & Alok Duggal

Shivam Sadana Stuns Everyone With His Hot Style In His Punjabi Single ‘Soniye Kyun’

Famous Bridal Fashion Designer Isha Multani Taking Her Collection To New Horizons

Mohd Badar Says ‘It's So Remarkable And Fantastic To Be Able To Relive The Glitz And Splendour Of A Live Event’

Vicky Gawande, Founder & CEO Of Arc Technologies And Institutions, Highlights The IT Industry's Booming Employment Market Following The Epidemic

Online Marketplace Zaffori To Launch Soon

Sonu Nigam's Association To Revive History With Debutant Arpit Nagar's 'DhadkeDilBaarBaar'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Social Media Influencer And Activist Shubham Rajpoot Encourages Everyone With His Incredible Work For Society

Social Media Influencer And Activist Shubham Rajpoot Encourages Everyone With His Incredible Work For Society

Bipasha Banikya - Being Fashionable And Being Affluent Are Not Interwoven

Bipasha Banikya - Being Fashionable And Being Affluent Are Not Interwoven

After Achieving Massively As A Life Coach, Mohammad Abdullah AL Mahmoodi Takes Over The Music Industry

After Achieving Massively As A Life Coach, Mohammad Abdullah AL Mahmoodi Takes Over The Music Industry

Businessperson Aditya Belnekar's Illuminating Tips On How To Generate Passive Income

Businessperson Aditya Belnekar's Illuminating Tips On How To Generate Passive Income

Read More from Outlook

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

Naseer Ganai / Enter Chinar garden at Dal Lake in Srinagar. At one side of the garden, children were playing cricket on fallen Chinar leaves.

Arunachal Legislators Want Better Facilities For Villages On China Border To Halt Migration

Arunachal Legislators Want Better Facilities For Villages On China Border To Halt Migration

Seema Guha / People living in villages along Arunachal’s border with China are leaving their homes and moving out of ancestral land for lack of basic facilities.

T20 WC Review: Of Dew Factor And Unquenchable Kiwi Spirit

T20 WC Review: Of Dew Factor And Unquenchable Kiwi Spirit

Arijit Ghosh / New Zealand continue to win hearts while India seek refuse in questionable scheduling as ICC Men's T20 World Cup sees new champions. Here's a recap.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list:

Advertisement