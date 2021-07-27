Assam's BJP Leader And KAAC CEM, Tuliram Ronghang: The Voice Of Assam's Youth

His dedication towards fitness has gone ahead in inspiring many other youngsters of the state.

The closer we look around ourselves, the more we notice how certain individuals from their respective fields and sectors have come forward to be an inspiring story for many others, motivating them through their work and efforts in ways more than one. Indian politician from BJP named Tuliram Ronghang is one such name that has enthralled Assam state with his genuine works and the consistent efforts for its development and growth. This man proudly serves as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), an autonomous region in Assam.

Tuliram Ronghang has been in the world of politics for many years. He aims to serve the people and society, and his hard work and dedication helped him become the CEM of KAAC. However, there is more than what meets the eye in the case of this Indian politician, who has equally paid attention to maintaining great health with a great fitness regime, also involving sports. Especially now, when the world needs to focus more on health, Tuliram Ronghang can't emphasize enough the importance of it and wants everyone to take a step towards fitness and make a healthier lifestyle change for them.

People are surprised by the politician's dedication towards his fitness regime, where one of his pictures with six-pack abs had also gone viral recently. Talking about his daily routine, Tuliram Ronghang says that he gets up at 4.30 in the morning and exercises from 5 am to 8 am. In the evenings, he dedicates his time to some sports and plays badminton regularly from 5 pm to 8 pm. Also, he works out at a small gym he has built at his Guwahati residence.

Tuliram Ronghang highlights that staying fit is key to fighting any infection and disease. "Of course, the pandemic has changed our outlook towards fitness and health for the better, but I would suggest everyone to anyway engage in physical activities daily and make it a great habit," says the KAAC CEM. To encourage more youth towards fitness and sports, the Indian politician and sports lover loves to play badminton and football with youngsters.

Apart from this, he also serves as the President of the Badminton Association and Vice President of the Assam Olympic Association. For his love for sports, Tuliram Ronghang has even built a stadium, mini stadium, playground, etc. To find more about him through his Facebook, www.facebook.com/tuliramronghang

