Asif Kamal Foundation, The NGO That Aims To Work Towards Better Healthcare And Education

Education is the backbone of any progressive society. It has the power to change the fortune of people and the country. Nation's development is directly proportionate to the percentage of well-educated citizens residing there. Learned people like Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi have repeatedly stressed the need for education beyond cultural, religious, or financial demarcation. Indian constitution also provides the fundamental right to education, but unfortunately, we as a nation have not achieved as much as we should have in this sector. A lot more has to be done. Although the government has put the right policies and procedures in place for the advancement of education in such a large country, everything cannot be left on the government's shoulders. Many NGOs and Corporate sector firms are doing their bit to join in the efforts to provide education to the lower strata of the population.

Asif Kamal Foundation is an NGO that is dedicated to the cause of 'Education for All '. It is working for the upliftment of healthcare and educational infrastructure in the rural areas of the country. It also helps students with the economically weaker section to get scholarships for continuing their education. Its founder Asif Kamal says, "Ensuring a quality education for all is essential for creating a level-playing field for everyone, a scenario where people can be judged based on their talent and hard work and not on their financial background. Better education enables social and economic well-being, so we have structured our scholarships for poor/financially underprivileged children from grade IX to MBBS and another scholarship post grade XIIth technical courses and Engineering."

Apart from education Asif Kamal Foundation also works in the area of affordable healthcare. The foundation is working in the rural areas of India to build affordable schools and healthcare units for underprivileged people. This idea is to make all the necessary services available in the villages themselves so that people do not rush to bigger cities for these basic amenities. It also helps in the marriage of orphan girls. During lockdowns, the firm has helped in procuring masks, sanitisers, and essential goods to the people who were in financial crisis, especially the displaced labourers.

Asif Kamal Foundation is part of the Alturaash Group, based out of Dubai. The group has its presence in India as well. The foundation is formed by Indian origin entrepreneur and art connoisseur Asif Kamal. The foundation is registered in India under all the rules and regulations formed by the GOI.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine