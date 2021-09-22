Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Asia’s First Officially Licensed Digital Collectibles Platform Colexion To Drop Unique NFTs

Colexion brings the best Content-driven Team on board. The NFTs at Colexion are spread into different types like Moment NFTs, Trump Cards, Museum, and a lot more. For the first time in NFT and digital art history, a platform creates NFT for the masses. Everyone can access the Colexion platform to buy their Favorite NFTs.

Trending

2021-09-22T11:25:10+05:30

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 11:25 am

Colexion is an NFT platform for sports, entertainment, and art! NFTs are the next billion-dollar evolution. NFT clarifies that the digital ecosystem of sports, entertainment, and art may be the most important thing in the next few years. Collectors and investors worldwide have a wide variety of souvenirs that have been highly valued for decades. This includes everything from ticket stubs to magazines and signatures.

 With billions of fans tuning in to cheer for their favourite celebrity, Sports & cinema are the phenomena that continue to innovate on top of their centuries-long traditions rapidly. NFT (Non-Fungible Token) is an asset that you can’t hold in your hand, but you have complete ownership of that asset. NFTs sell for millions of dollars, and, as such, they have attracted the attention of investors, art lovers, gamers, and tech enthusiasts from all over the world. Now everyone wants to own an NFT.

 Colexion brings the best Content-driven Team on board. The NFTs at Colexion are spread into different types like Moment NFTs, Trump Cards, Museum, and a lot more. For the first time in NFT and digital art history, a platform creates NFT for the masses. Everyone can access the Colexion platform to buy their Favorite NFTs.

 Colexion has signed many global superstars like Glenn Maxwell, Australian All-Rounder, Kieron Pollard West Indies All-Rounder, Morne Morkel South African- Australian Fast Bowler, Dawid Malan English Batsman & Mika Singh, the Astounding Singer & Rapper. These superstars are all set to launch their NFTs on Colexion. Moreover, the NFTs are not only limited to these stars; instead, more than 50+ international celebrities will feature on Colexion & launch their licensed NFTs.

Colexion aims to create a significant entrance to virtual reality through the world’s first-ever personalized digital museum of various celebrities. Colexion is bringing the Novel technology world through NFT. The Colexion museum will have all the celebrities (who are part of the Colexion family), NFTs & their life journey & many more features which will be disclosed soon.

“Abhay Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Colexion, thinks that - In the art and music world, NFTs are creating opportunities for new business models that didn’t exist before — ones that are especially kinder to artists. With NFTs, artists can attach specifications that ensure they get a percentage of the proceeds every time the NFT gets resold. This means that they can benefit if their work increases in value — in perpetuity.”

 We live in a digitalized world, and all our interactions are primarily digital, we buy, sell, and facetime each other online, but fandom is still predominantly offline. Colexion aims to change all that. Colexion is laying down the foundations for making digital collectables the most prized asset for sports and cinema fans in India & across the world. Colexion enables fans to engage as a community & invest in intangible moments. It allows the fan to ‘OWN’ a piece of a Sports/Cinema history & much more. Colexion is creating a cinema & sports ecosystem for engaging fans around the world.

