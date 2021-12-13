Artist Thottie Jay And The Weeknd Spotted On The Same Page Can Take The Industry To A Better Level

Thottie says that he would start writing songs in his books whenever he would get bored of class lectures. He had no clue back then that his hobby would be seen and loved by thousands of people in the country one day. His parents and friends always had faith in his talent and are happy to see him flourish in his career.

The artist shares, “I enjoy making fun music and writing. I want to make all types of songs – happy, sad, party number and soothing tracks. I also perform at events and functions, and when I see how the audience enjoys my performance, it makes me happy. It encourages me to keep doing the best.”

The efforts of John Lynn, popularly known by the stage name, Thottie Jay, have not gone unnoticed as he continues to attract the attention of major stakeholders in the music industry. In a related development, the talented rapper, who is gradually carving a niche for his edgy pop sound, recently signed a deal with a music label.

The agreement with Interscope will undoubtedly help the Southern artist reach a wider audience and touch more lives with his entertaining yet thought-provoking songs.

We turn to music for the comfort that it brings. There is a thrill to be found amidst the reverberating beats and a sense of connection to be felt in the way artists express themselves. Music makes us feel less alone, and the people behind our favourite songs remind us that our life experiences are shared. They tell us that even when we believe we are unseen and unheard, someone out there understands us.

Thottie Jay says music can touch a person’s soul.

It holds an undeniable power that can penetrate the heart, influence the mind, and flow into the spirit, eventually stirring the blood as it becomes part of one’s entire being. People often talk about how they can “feel the music.” That rings true, especially if the artist is passionate about making beautiful music that conveys their thoughts and emotions — translating into words and melodies others’ otherwise unexpressed thoughts and emotions as well.

