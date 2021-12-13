Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Artist Thottie Jay And The Weeknd Spotted On The Same Page Can Take The Industry To A Better Level

Music makes us feel less alone, and the people behind our favourite songs remind us that our life experiences are shared.

Artist Thottie Jay And The Weeknd Spotted On The Same Page Can Take The Industry To A Better Level
Thottie Jay And The Weeknd

Trending

Artist Thottie Jay And The Weeknd Spotted On The Same Page Can Take The Industry To A Better Level
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T18:23:14+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 6:23 pm

Thottie says that he would start writing songs in his books whenever he would get bored of class lectures. He had no clue back then that his hobby would be seen and loved by thousands of people in the country one day. His parents and friends always had faith in his talent and are happy to see him flourish in his career.

The artist shares, “I enjoy making fun music and writing. I want to make all types of songs – happy, sad, party number and soothing tracks. I also perform at events and functions, and when I see how the audience enjoys my performance, it makes me happy. It encourages me to keep doing the best.”

The efforts of John Lynn, popularly known by the stage name, Thottie Jay, have not gone unnoticed as he continues to attract the attention of major stakeholders in the music industry. In a related development, the talented rapper, who is gradually carving a niche for his edgy pop sound, recently signed a deal with a music label.
The agreement with Interscope will undoubtedly help the Southern artist reach a wider audience and touch more lives with his entertaining yet thought-provoking songs.

We turn to music for the comfort that it brings. There is a thrill to be found amidst the reverberating beats and a sense of connection to be felt in the way artists express themselves. Music makes us feel less alone, and the people behind our favourite songs remind us that our life experiences are shared. They tell us that even when we believe we are unseen and unheard, someone out there understands us.

Thottie Jay says music can touch a person’s soul.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

It holds an undeniable power that can penetrate the heart, influence the mind, and flow into the spirit, eventually stirring the blood as it becomes part of one’s entire being. People often talk about how they can “feel the music.” That rings true, especially if the artist is passionate about making beautiful music that conveys their thoughts and emotions — translating into words and melodies others’ otherwise unexpressed thoughts and emotions as well.

The talented rapper’s dedication and passion for creating impactful can be felt in every line he drops, putting everything into making his songs. His growing following across different social media platforms further substantiates the rapper’s increasing popularity and acceptance in the music world. His parents and friends always had faith in his talent and are happy to see him flourish in his career.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Unique Indian Bridal And Wedding Wear, Made With Millennials in Mind

Unique Indian Bridal And Wedding Wear, Made With Millennials in Mind

CareerNaksha - A New Age Career Counselling Platform Steered By IITian & US Returned Alumni, Nimish Gopal

Fashion Influencer Ashu Sethi Gets Candid About Her Perception of Sustainable Fashion

Arishfa Khan Turns Entrepreneur; Launches Mishy Me

Vipin Bhardwaj And Raja Bherwani Join In For 'The Mirage."

'Health Is Not A Choice. It Is A Necessity,' Says The Founder Of Michigan Academy

Simple Ways To Improve Your Fitness – Fitness Expert And Influencer, Dany Martin Paul

Data & Technology Startup Brings Audiences Back To Cinemas Post-Covid Scare

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

A Distant Tragedy

A Distant Tragedy

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

More Than 5 Lakh SMEs Upgraded To TallyPrime Accounting Software

More Than 5 Lakh SMEs Upgraded To TallyPrime Accounting Software

Guiding Youth Is Equivalent To Building Nation’s Future Feels Manik Dawar, The Young Philanthropist

Guiding Youth Is Equivalent To Building Nation’s Future Feels Manik Dawar, The Young Philanthropist

Producer Chanda Patel Dedicates Her Mumbai Halchal Achievers Award For Being 'Corona Warriors'' To Her Father

Producer Chanda Patel Dedicates Her Mumbai Halchal Achievers Award For Being 'Corona Warriors'' To Her Father

The Rise Of Patents In The Indian economy And How It Promotes Innovation In Technological Development

The Rise Of Patents In The Indian economy And How It Promotes Innovation In Technological Development

Read More from Outlook

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Nasser Ganai / The leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are not ready to settle for anything less than full-fledged statehood for Ladakh despite having some concessions from the government in contrast to J&K.

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Mineral-rich Balochistan had long been neglected by Islamabad but now due to the presence of Chinese workers, the government has to douse the flames before it harms Pakistan and China’s strategic interests.

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Rizwan Reaches 50, Lifts Pakistan

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Rizwan Reaches 50, Lifts Pakistan

Koushik Paul / West Indies will be missing the services of Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers vs Pakistan. Get here live cricket scores of PAK vs WI here first T20 in Karachi.

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

Advertisement