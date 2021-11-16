Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa Is A Prominent Icon Who Is Known For His Multi-Talents

The passionate young actor, model, and politics is staggering the world with his miraculous work.

Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa Is A Prominent Icon Who Is Known For His Multi-Talents

Trending

Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa Is A Prominent Icon Who Is Known For His Multi-Talents
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T14:49:00+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 2:49 pm

What makes you successful is your inner talent and the fire of passion as people thrive with the miracles of talent. One such fascinating personality is Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa, who has stunned the world with his several roles.

Arjun, from his early childhood, was always curious and eager about the glamour world. He was fascinated and mesmerized by the glow of acting and performing. Hence, from an early age, he set his goal of becoming a part of the glamorous world. The killing look and personality were enough for him to enter the modelling world. Today he is a well-known Indian supermodel.

Arjun completed his study at Lawrence School, Sanawar, while from a political and agricultural background. With the motive of the thriving modelling industry, he nurtured his look through gymnastics and MMA. Moreover, he is also the youngest representative of the Congress party of the district council of Punjab, supporting his family.

Talking about his interest, he likes to use his leisure time in enhancing his golf skills while also enjoying riding a horse. His deep interest and passion for acting led him to work in a Bollywood movie Band of Maharajas directed by Oscar-nominated director Girish Malik. Moreover, his keen interest also inspired him to work as an assistant director Prabhudeva's film Sling, and he had even walked the ramp for famous designers such as Rohit Bal and Varun Bal. With his glittering performances, he was featured in the men's health magazine cover in 2013.

He was radiating his political culture he wishes to explore more for the community benefits for everyone in the country. To know more about his journey, follow on Instagram @bajwaarjun.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

'WassupDubai' Head Honcho Rajiv Balani Has Emerged As A Leading Media And Entertainment Professional Of The Present Time

'WassupDubai' Head Honcho Rajiv Balani Has Emerged As A Leading Media And Entertainment Professional Of The Present Time

Producer Oshan Raj Proved That Hard Work And Faith In Yourself Assists You In Achieving The Goal You Want

EdTech Startup EdSarrthi Helps Repeaters To Bridge Knowledge To Crack Competitive Examinations

Tethereum (T99): Investing In The New Risk-Free Coin, We Provide You More Options To Invest Without Losing Time And Money.

Captain Rohaneet Singh Raina's Journey In The Aviation Industry Is All About Perseverance And Dedication

Top 10 IT Staff Augmentation Services In The World 2022

FAARMS - An Amazon For The Farming Community Founded By Ex-Bankers Taranbir Singh & Alok Duggal

Assiduus Global Eliminates Biggest Obstacles Brands Encounter To Propel Rapid Business Expansion

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Aces High

Aces High

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Shivam Sadana Stuns Everyone With His Hot Style In His Punjabi Single ‘Soniye Kyun’

Shivam Sadana Stuns Everyone With His Hot Style In His Punjabi Single ‘Soniye Kyun’

Famous Bridal Fashion Designer Isha Multani Taking Her Collection To New Horizons

Famous Bridal Fashion Designer Isha Multani Taking Her Collection To New Horizons

Mohd Badar Says ‘It's So Remarkable And Fantastic To Be Able To Relive The Glitz And Splendour Of A Live Event’

Mohd Badar Says ‘It's So Remarkable And Fantastic To Be Able To Relive The Glitz And Splendour Of A Live Event’

Vicky Gawande, Founder & CEO Of Arc Technologies And Institutions, Highlights The IT Industry's Booming Employment Market Following The Epidemic

Vicky Gawande, Founder & CEO Of Arc Technologies And Institutions, Highlights The IT Industry's Booming Employment Market Following The Epidemic

Read More from Outlook

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Thufail PT / Manjamma Jogathi is today known as Matha B Manjamma Jogathi, the transgender dancer who received Padma Shri for her contribution to art.

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Anshika Ravi / Three years after Me Too, there is still a toxic myth we teach ourselves: If we don’t remember it, it probably did not happen.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

Soumitra Bose / Kane Williamson will return as captain for the two-match Test series. Tim Southee will lead in the three-match T20I series.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement