What makes you successful is your inner talent and the fire of passion as people thrive with the miracles of talent. One such fascinating personality is Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa, who has stunned the world with his several roles.

Arjun, from his early childhood, was always curious and eager about the glamour world. He was fascinated and mesmerized by the glow of acting and performing. Hence, from an early age, he set his goal of becoming a part of the glamorous world. The killing look and personality were enough for him to enter the modelling world. Today he is a well-known Indian supermodel.

Arjun completed his study at Lawrence School, Sanawar, while from a political and agricultural background. With the motive of the thriving modelling industry, he nurtured his look through gymnastics and MMA. Moreover, he is also the youngest representative of the Congress party of the district council of Punjab, supporting his family.

Talking about his interest, he likes to use his leisure time in enhancing his golf skills while also enjoying riding a horse. His deep interest and passion for acting led him to work in a Bollywood movie Band of Maharajas directed by Oscar-nominated director Girish Malik. Moreover, his keen interest also inspired him to work as an assistant director Prabhudeva's film Sling, and he had even walked the ramp for famous designers such as Rohit Bal and Varun Bal. With his glittering performances, he was featured in the men's health magazine cover in 2013.

He was radiating his political culture he wishes to explore more for the community benefits for everyone in the country. To know more about his journey, follow on Instagram @bajwaarjun.