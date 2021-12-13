Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Arishfa Khan Turns Entrepreneur; Launches Mishy Me

Mishy Me’s vision is to launch custom-made products for everyone’s skin at an affordable price with the best quality. The launch took place at a grand event in Mumbai on December 9 in the presence of her family and friends.

2021-12-13T18:15:11+05:30

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 6:15 pm

Actress and social media sensation Arishfa Khan has turned entrepreneur. Seen in TV shows such as Chhal- Sheh Aur Maat, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Since a long, Veera, Jeannie Aur Juju, Uttaran, Meri Durga and several music videos, Arishfa Khan has been ruling social media. The 18-year-old is an inspiration to many girls out there as Arishfa has now turned into an entrepreneur and launched her lifestyle brand - Mishy Me. The launch took place at a grand event in Mumbai on December 9 in the presence of her family and friends.

Mishy Me’s vision is to launch custom-made products for everyone’s skin at an affordable price with the best quality. The first product under the umbrella is Mishy Me blemish balm cream, an all-in-one product. It conceals imperfections, evens out skin tone, hydrates, and nourishes the skin. It also protects against UV radiation with SPF30 for effective protection from photo-ageing. This BB cream is suitable for all skin types.

At the event, Arishfa Khan said, “Since my childhood, I was very fond of make-up, and it was my dream to start my beauty brand one day. The journey hasn’t been that easy, though. It is too more than a year for us to research, test and try. Finally, we have got the best skin cream, all in one. I am thankful to Suhail Patel of Ninety Nine Innovative for his inputs and support because of which we could achieve this brilliant product. I request all my fans to do try and share their feedback. I hope this product will come out as the best solution for all that our skin needs.”

Mishy Me is an end to end incepted, funded and built by Ninety Nine Innovation, an Indian start-up company founded by Suhail Patel. The start-up focuses on creating innovative brands that are curated by celebrities. The company focuses on beauty, fashion, lifestyle and technology. Suhail Patel says, “Celebrities have a huge fan following. They inspire people, and fans look up to them. So, we decided to create a platform for celebrities and influencers to convert their followers into customers and build a long-term revenue channel. Mishy Me is the first brand that we have just launched, and many more will follow soon.”

For more details or to order Mishy Me, please visit - https://www.mishy.me/

