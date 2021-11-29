ARCH College Of Design & Business - Where Design Is A Culture – A Way Of Life

Since its formation over two decades ago, the ARCH College of Design and Business has reformed and transformed the quality of education for design aspirants. The College trains its students to understand and collaborate with other subjects through Design and bring in practical, elegant, meaningful functionality and utility to products and systems for both humans and the environment.

ARCH is one of the few institutions and centres of excellence equipped to use cutting-edge technology and online delivery to offer students premium education and learning experiences despite the Coronavirus pandemic. The situation confronted the world with new and unprecedented challenges. It is remarkable how quickly our institute has adopted innovative practices to successfully continue the hectic 'exchange' integral to delivering top-notch Design education!

Journey So Far:





ARCH is affiliated with the University of Rajasthan for Bachelor of Design Degree (B.Des) and B.B.A (Design and Entrepreneurship ) and the Rajasthan ILD Skills University (RISU) for Master of Design Degree (M.Des), Masters in Design Entrepreneurship and Professional Development Certified Courses. Additionally, in strategic partnership with Pearson, ARCH is accredited to deliver six BTEC Level 5 HND qualifications in Art and Design.

ARCH is a voting Member and participant of extraordinary forums and international bodies that include the World Design Organization (WDO), the International Foundation of Fashion Technology Institutes (IFFTI), Interaction Design Association (IxDA) and CUMULUS. These memberships offer valuable opportunities for students to participate in International Competitions, Research papers and project presentations and attend module courses in member institutions, among many other collaborative possibilities.

ARCH's Indian Memberships include the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the Indian Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) and the Association of Designers of India (ADI) - excellent partnerships offering students opportunities for gaining exposure and industry experience through internships and projects.

ARCH conducts AIEED (All India Entrance Examination for Design) for Undergraduate & Postgraduate courses in Design. AIEED was launched & conducted by ARCH College in 2010. In 2011, AIEED was converted to an Online Exam & was made easily accessible for interested students to take from anywhere in the world. This 'Screening for Design Studies' and its parts and stages enables a student to give us A COMPLETE INTRODUCTION TO SELF, and in the process, help us discover the real potential.

ARCH is also the official Uniform Designer and Consultant for the JAIPUR METRO RAIL CORPORATION LIMITED (JMRC).

Fantastic facilities and industry-standard equipment:

Our Jaipur campus is one of the most impressive creative spaces around. It provides first-class teaching facilities, including cutting-edge industry-standard equipment, 3D model making and animation equipment, screen and silk screen printing, jewellery making equipment, drawing studios, editing suites and graphic design studios with the latest Apple Macs.

BRIGHT FUTURE AHEAD:





Having planned, organised and hosted the International Fashion Colloquium 2020 in Jaipur successfully, we are now knee-deep in hectic work to organise and host the Pink City Design Confluence in January 2022. With the theme' form, reform, transform', ARCH hopes to facilitate and provide a forum for sharing experiences and thoughts between education and industry to examine the culture and effect of Design.

ARCH has started planning to set up an Institute for Studies in Advanced Design, Research & Innovation (ISADRI) to encourage developmental work towards attaining and supporting sustainable Design goals and improving the quality of life. This is essential to take India to the next level and effectively and integrally re-contribute its age-old design awareness, philosophies, and wisdom.

Currently, ARCH is a part of the RISE project with European educational institutions in the Netherlands, Finland and Belgium. In addition, ARCH is in the process of completing a proposal to apply for Erasmus Plus funding towards developing an appropriate and helpful curriculum for a course in Social and Sustainable Entrepreneurship. As a natural extension to this exercise, it envisages the setting of a Centre for Entrepreneurship & Sustainable Practices in India.





Towards this, ARCH continues to establish agreements with advanced foreign Higher Education institutions; to maintain & improve upon globally recognised and accepted benchmarks in the quality and delivery of Design education.

The industry-oriented emphasis in learning at ARCH focuses on employability. However, equally significant are the entrepreneurship & skill-based courses, which impart knowledge and practice of the business aspects of the creative industry. In addition, the Incubation cell provides budding entrepreneurs with the appropriate environment and support for taking their concept from the ideation stage to execution.

ARCH is all about resilience, of starting difficult and worthwhile conversations all through - a convergence of consciousness, creativity, and community.