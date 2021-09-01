Anurag Halder On What Happens To A Composer When He Is Not Happy With His Composition

From Fasla (2019) to the current journey was challenging for the young singer and composer Anurag Halder. The boy from a small town but big dreams gained fame in the music industry of Mumbai after the Release of ‘Kashtiya’ in 2020.

He has worked on Hindi as well as Bengali projects. Faasla, Adhuri, and Kashtiya’s success were enough to get him fame with his name in the music industry.

But surprisingly, he revealed that he thought the audience might not like ‘Adhuri’, which now has a large number of fans. After finishing work on Adhuri, Anurag thought the audience would not like such sad songs and because for that reason. He wasn’t ready to release that song, but he did, and it was a grand success!

Lines from this song, “Tujhse juda hone ke par bhi tujse juda na ho payenge, Tere bina yeh saali zindagi maut se bhi battar kyu lage”, has a different fan following. People still message him on his social media as well as he still receives much love from his fans when he meets them on live shows.

Many people can relate to these lyrics, which are definitely heart touching, and it comes from the heart of Anurag as he has confessed that he has faced such situations in his life. So, his audience is now able to relate realistic conditions of their lives from these heart touching lyrics, which are sung by young talent, Anurag.

According to Anurag, there are no things for an artist to like or dislike about their project, but it all depends on their work and how much effort has been put into it.

22 years old, a young music composer started his early journey when he was eight years old. At such a small age, he started learning Indian classical music, and his mother has always inspired him to sing as music was her forte. Anurag comes from a family of artists, so this talent is running in his vein, and hence he got the necessary support from his parents in his musical career.

While finishing school, he learnt guitar and piano. When other teenagers were busy with their studies and assignments, he started composing music when he was just 16 years old.

In 2013 after participating in some reality shows, starting days were tough for him, but he fought well, and now he is probably one of the youngest singers and composers with such a wonderful career.

Later on, he featured on Red Indies Shuffle by Red FM 93.5 for his song ‘Adhuri’, which was shot in Ladakh and released by Pehchan Music.

He has also worked in Bengali projects like Cholo Jaai, Icche Kore, Tui Elina, Ghum Pahara, Aloron, Pari Debo Na, Tumio Mano Na, Chole Geleo and many more which has separate Bengali fan following.

