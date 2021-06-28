Anurag Chaddha, Editor-in-Chief Of News1India, Currently Working Hard To Grow The Channel

Anurag Chaddha a very well-known Journalist who settled benchmark for other journalists by his fearless journalism currently working as an editor in chief in News1India. Anurag Chaddha was born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was recently rewarded as Editor In chief at News1India. He is currently giving guidance to more than thousands of crew members.

Anurag Chaddha has spent a very long time in the field of Journalism. He started his career in print journalism. Later he joined TV journalism. Whatever the mode of Journalism, either print or TV, Anurag always was famous for his fearless journalism.

He has worked for one of the top news channels like Zee Business and Zee Information. He was one of the key members of the Zee group. He played a key role in the growth of Zee Up, Zee Information Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in their respective states.

Anurag Chaddha is in the field. Of journalism for a long span of time, around 25 Years. During this long span of time, he has achieved many extraordinary achievements in the field of journalism. He has uncovered so many culprits of bomb blasts, corruption etc. Some of the special quality which Anurag Chaddha have is his aggression and fearless style which make him popular among the audience. He is one of the people who helped the Income Tax department and CBI to collect all the facts in the case of corruption of noise authority Yadav Singh. Along with it, he was the person who played an important role to bring the actual motives behind the blast of the Bhushan Metal Manufacturing Plant in Ghaziabad.

In the year 2017, he founded the Information 1 channel. The main reason behind the opening of this channel was to provide correct information to the audience. He always believes that all people in India have the proper right to get true records and provide those facts to audiences in significant journalism.

In the year 2016, some of his Ghaziabad friends tie up and opened a news channel named News1India. Anurag was also one of the founding members of this channel. The entire team was very happy to work with Anurag as he was a well-known journalist. He was rewarded as Editor in chief in News1India. Anurag is currently working hard to make News1India one of the leading news channels in India.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine