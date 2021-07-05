Anique Hasmani: Invigorating Journey Towards Success

A software programmer, Anique Hasmani started his career in 2011 way back in Pakistan. Programming for different companies on a freelance basis, Anique tried to set foot in the coder’s arena and gain access to the international community. Anique kept trying, and his big breakthrough moment arrived. His first rendezvous with success was when he built his first program code for a distributed transactional ledger. Soon he started building codes for Public domains, and when the doors were opened, Anique never turned back.

His first rendezvous with success was in 2015 when he invested in Public domain ledgers, which he helped build and made thousands. Though his folks were sceptical in the beginning, they later obliged, acknowledged and also rendered him their resources. Anique built upon the opportunity, and his investment cycles started making trends in the fraternity. His exact predictions of contracts lead him to make nothing but profits.

In 2020, Anique started BitAsia, an investment firm that is already backed by a VC fund within three months of its inception.

To make himself global, Anique shifted his base to Saitama, Japan. His clients know no boundaries and are ready to invest in him wherever he is. Be it The US, Canada or Europe and The Gulf countries, Anique’s clients span the globe.

