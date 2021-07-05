July 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Outlook Spotlight  »  Anique Hasmani: Invigorating Journey Towards Success

Anique Hasmani: Invigorating Journey Towards Success

'All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.' – Walt Disney. Anique Hasmani not only demonstrated the courage to go against the odds but also was vigilant to pursue his dream.

05 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:47 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Anique Hasmani: Invigorating Journey Towards Success
Anique Hasmani: Invigorating Journey Towards Success
outlookindia.com
2021-07-05T16:47:48+05:30

A software programmer, Anique Hasmani started his career in 2011 way back in Pakistan. Programming for different companies on a freelance basis, Anique tried to set foot in the coder’s arena and gain access to the international community. Anique kept trying, and his big breakthrough moment arrived. His first rendezvous with success was when he built his first program code for a distributed transactional ledger. Soon he started building codes for Public domains, and when the doors were opened, Anique never turned back.

His first rendezvous with success was in 2015 when he invested in Public domain ledgers, which he helped build and made thousands. Though his folks were sceptical in the beginning, they later obliged, acknowledged and also rendered him their resources. Anique built upon the opportunity, and his investment cycles started making trends in the fraternity. His exact predictions of contracts lead him to make nothing but profits.

In 2020, Anique started BitAsia, an investment firm that is already backed by a VC fund within three months of its inception.

To make himself global, Anique shifted his base to Saitama, Japan. His clients know no boundaries and are ready to invest in him wherever he is. Be it The US, Canada or Europe and The Gulf countries, Anique’s clients span the globe.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Award-winning Food Blogger Saloni Panda Talks About Her Content Creation Journey

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight

More from Outlook Spotlight

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos