Anil Shetty- Independent Investment Banker & Politician.

Anil Shetty, the face of Aspiring India, having studied in a Kannada medium Govt school, Anil understands the importance of quality education and its impact on the unfortunate to get them out of poverty. Here he speaks about his vision for aspiring India and his good work as a politician.

1. Introduce yourself.

I am a half Mowgli from The Jungle Book. I spent 18 years in a remote forest village in Mangalore. My family could not afford a good quality of life with my father's very limited land. Studying under a kerosene lamp to inability to pay my school fees, I had my share of childhood struggle. I then moved to Bengaluru to pursue my engineering with just 70 Rs in hand. I have worked in a sweet stall with my uncle to pay my engineering fees. I call Bengaluru my 'Karmabhooi', which has given me much. After having completed three semesters and started trading in stock markets at the age of 20, I quit along with a friend. After the market tanked in 2008, we lost out on a lot of money. I co-founded another startup in Mumbai, "Fly with VIP ", involving celebrities. I have raised close to a million dollars in funding. Then I started raising money for the startups as an independent investment banker. My first ever banking deal was Licious which is now a unicorn.

2. From an investment banker to a politician. Tell us about that.

I have always had a passion for public service. Even during my school and college days, I was a leader. I won school elections. I always wanted to give it back to society and help so many people who have similar dreams. Once your dreams are fulfilled, it is time to fulfil others dreams. As an investment banker, I donate some amount of money to charity, which is contentment for me. I thought the only way to help people was by becoming a policymaker, and here I am in politics.

3. Who is your biggest inspiration?

I do not consider a single person as an inspiration. I draw inspiration from a scavenger to a superstar to a great leader. Dr Ambedkar's life has been the most inspiring not just for me but millions of people. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, my mentor, always tells me that she never counts on how many billions she made, but counts on how many people she touched, which inspires me. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the reasons why I joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

4. Tell us about your initiative ' Save Government Schools'.

Having studied in a Kannada medium government school, I understand the importance of quality education and its impact on the unfortunate to get them out of poverty. With a motive of helping millions of children studying in government schools, In 2018, I started the "Save Govt School Movement" to demand a new state education policy. Along with a few friends from the movie industry, I redeveloped a few schools to increase enrollment. I contributed towards the construction of school buildings. I also took care of the school I studied at and built a computer lab. "Save Govt School Movement" received huge support from the media.

5. How are you different from other politicians? How unique is your vision?

I have not entered politics to make money or gain popularity. I can always make more money if I take up my business full-time. If I wanted to get famous, I would have chosen the cinema field. Like those millions of aspiring Indians, I educated myself to lift my family out of poverty, as I told you before. I am neither family made nor self-made. I am society made. This wonderful society welcomed a child like me with open arms and fuelled my dreams. I owe my life to this country. I firmly believe that politics is a platform that will help me serve the people of my country. It is a huge responsibility along with great power. I do not want to seek any identity out of this position given to me by the people. Politics is a continuation of my Philanthropic work, from doing it as an individual to doing it has a leader with larger support. I don't know how I am different. It is completely up to people to judge me on that.