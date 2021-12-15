Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Anil Shetty- Independent Investment Banker & Politician.

Here he speaks about his vision for aspiring India and his good work as a politician.

Anil Shetty- Independent Investment Banker & Politician.
Anil Shetty, Investment banker-turned-politician

Trending

Anil Shetty- Independent Investment Banker & Politician.
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T19:37:37+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 7:37 pm

Anil Shetty, the face of Aspiring India, having studied in a Kannada medium Govt school, Anil understands the importance of quality education and its impact on the unfortunate to get them out of poverty. Here he speaks about his vision for aspiring India and his good work as a politician.

1. Introduce yourself.

I am a half Mowgli from The Jungle Book. I spent 18 years in a remote forest village in Mangalore. My family could not afford a good quality of life with my father's very limited land. Studying under a kerosene lamp to inability to pay my school fees, I had my share of childhood struggle. I then moved to Bengaluru to pursue my engineering with just 70 Rs in hand. I have worked in a sweet stall with my uncle to pay my engineering fees. I call Bengaluru my 'Karmabhooi', which has given me much. After having completed three semesters and started trading in stock markets at the age of 20, I quit along with a friend. After the market tanked in 2008, we lost out on a lot of money. I co-founded another startup in Mumbai, "Fly with VIP ", involving celebrities. I have raised close to a million dollars in funding. Then I started raising money for the startups as an independent investment banker. My first ever banking deal was Licious which is now a unicorn.

2. From an investment banker to a politician. Tell us about that.

I have always had a passion for public service. Even during my school and college days, I was a leader. I won school elections. I always wanted to give it back to society and help so many people who have similar dreams. Once your dreams are fulfilled, it is time to fulfil others dreams. As an investment banker, I donate some amount of money to charity, which is contentment for me. I thought the only way to help people was by becoming a policymaker, and here I am in politics.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

3. Who is your biggest inspiration?

I do not consider a single person as an inspiration. I draw inspiration from a scavenger to a superstar to a great leader. Dr Ambedkar's life has been the most inspiring not just for me but millions of people. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, my mentor, always tells me that she never counts on how many billions she made, but counts on how many people she touched, which inspires me. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the reasons why I joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

4. Tell us about your initiative ' Save Government Schools'.

Having studied in a Kannada medium government school, I understand the importance of quality education and its impact on the unfortunate to get them out of poverty. With a motive of helping millions of children studying in government schools, In 2018, I started the "Save Govt School Movement" to demand a new state education policy. Along with a few friends from the movie industry, I redeveloped a few schools to increase enrollment. I contributed towards the construction of school buildings. I also took care of the school I studied at and built a computer lab. "Save Govt School Movement" received huge support from the media.

5. How are you different from other politicians? How unique is your vision?

I have not entered politics to make money or gain popularity. I can always make more money if I take up my business full-time. If I wanted to get famous, I would have chosen the cinema field. Like those millions of aspiring Indians, I educated myself to lift my family out of poverty, as I told you before. I am neither family made nor self-made. I am society made. This wonderful society welcomed a child like me with open arms and fuelled my dreams. I owe my life to this country. I firmly believe that politics is a platform that will help me serve the people of my country. It is a huge responsibility along with great power. I do not want to seek any identity out of this position given to me by the people. Politics is a continuation of my Philanthropic work, from doing it as an individual to doing it has a leader with larger support. I don't know how I am different. It is completely up to people to judge me on that.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Ace Entrepreneur Akshay Aggarwal Creates Astounding Success With His Investments And Ventures

Ace Entrepreneur Akshay Aggarwal Creates Astounding Success With His Investments And Ventures

Entrepreneur Rohit Kumar Talks About Motivation Of Getting Ahead With Media Trendz

Jyotsna Bedi’s Top Notch Anchoring Skills Are Something One Can’t Miss

Ms. Akriti Verma, A Young And Fresh Millennial Girl, Seeks To Construct Her Path With Her Own Hands

Businesses Today Require Full-Stack Digital Marketing Services, Says Mansi Rana, MD-EZ Rankings

Breaking Barriers: Meet Emily Austin, The Girl Who Paved Her Whole Career Path Ahead Of Her At Only 20 Years Old.

Alessa Berg's Cognitive Science Theory – A Sure Shot For Success

40-Year-Old Tarun Gill Created History In Asia's Biggest Bodybuilding Competition IHFF Sheru Classic Amateur Olympia

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Laddooh Serves Experimental Indian Sweets To Today's Health-Conscious Consumers

Laddooh Serves Experimental Indian Sweets To Today's Health-Conscious Consumers

Manju Chowdhry, Who Brings The Revolution In The World Of Glamour

Manju Chowdhry, Who Brings The Revolution In The World Of Glamour

Anand Mandal: Stories To Change Your Life

Anand Mandal: Stories To Change Your Life

Sextortion, Imposting, Pornography; Tops the Cyber Crime List, Against Indian Youth In 2021 – Says India's Top Ethical Hacker And Cyber Security Expert Falgun Rathod

Sextortion, Imposting, Pornography; Tops the Cyber Crime List, Against Indian Youth In 2021 – Says India's Top Ethical Hacker And Cyber Security Expert Falgun Rathod

Read More from Outlook

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Durga Puja was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series in South Africa but Rohit Sharma will be the full-time captain in the ODIs. Rohit will not be playing in the Tests.

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Naseer A Ganai / BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal demands constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Advertisement