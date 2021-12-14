Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Anand Mandal: Stories To Change Your Life

After seeing many ups and downs in his life, he was determined to give his family the best life.

Anand Mandal

2021-12-14T17:10:10+05:30

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 5:10 pm

Interest drives passion, and this is true, as seen by the life journey of Anand Mandal. After seeing many ups and downs in his life, he was determined to give his family the best life. While in class XI, Anand edited a video, and it was that time that he started developing more and more ideas around it. When in class XII, he was more focused on video making, due to which he failed his final examinations. However, with the support of his parents, he managed to focus on his studies the next year and passed his examination for class XII.
However, due to the gap from 2015 to 2017, Anand lost touch with YouTube. Then to work towards his passion for video making, he started travelling from Kolayat to Bikaner for recording videos. Though he did not receive many views initially, the road was long. The major turning point was when one of his videos received 2.1 million views in just one week and followed the subscribers' line.

Soon, Anand shifted to New Delhi and found YouTubers to join him, which led to their earnings being divided up. However, the worst hits when we are already suffering, and this happened with Anand losing his father in 2019. As Anand found himself immersed in the grief of his father's loss, the responsibilities on his shoulders reminded him of his duties as the man of the family. All this again led him to drift apart from YouTube. But since destiny cannot be changed, Anand turned back to YouTube after a few months and started working to take his mind off the chaos going on in his head and heart.

Well, then what came after his hard work can be summed up in these lines by Anand himself, "I have seen a lot in my life. How do I take a stand for myself and move on? I want to tell this to everyone, especially those struggling a lot in their lives. So, I make motivational videos on my channel so that people can take inspiration from my story. All the credit for my success goes to my parents, who have supported me at every step. I thank my audience for having given me so much love on my channel."

With an upload of more than 57 videos, Anand Mandal is now a person people look up to when they feel they are struggling to keep up with their life when they wish to draw inspiration from someone who has fallen seven but got up eight times. The top five videos of Anand Mandal and their viewership themselves show how much he helps the people with his words. Jhooth - Dark Side Of Social Media has 144 Million views, PAPER-BOY 2 - Story Of A Middle-Class Boy has 85 Million views, Shaheed - Heart Touching Story has 74 Million while, SABAK - Reality Of Humanity and SOCH - Periods Are Not A Mistake have 68 Million and 63 Million views respectively.

Anand Mandal does not find profit in what he does, and rather he looks for a way to help people find the motivation to fight the dark demons that depress them. His family of one Million subscribers describes nothing but the pious bond the people share with Anand for his dedication towards them.

https://instagram.com/the_anandmandal
https://youtube.com/c/AnandMandal

