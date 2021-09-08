An Entrepreneur And Car Enthusiast, Junaid Khan, Tells His Story!

Junaid Khan was born and brought up in Calcutta. He did some events after his schooling with top DJs, some popular music producers, including Nucleya. He was interested in cars and was an enthusiast and wanted to know more about every car he saw or heard about. Junaid Khan owns a car showroom and is an entrepreneur. His showroom provides pre-owned luxury and imported cars and bikes in India. He started his company called ‘Automate’ with a 100 square-foot office in Kolkata in August 2016. At present, it has expanded to a 12,000 square feet showroom in Kolkata. They have an office in Mumbai too and are coming up with a new showroom which would be one of the biggest ones in India.

He said when he started his venture, no one told him about the dedication and sacrifices that he will have to make. Entrepreneur Junaid Khan made mistakes and learned from them, and he also says that one should make mistakes to improve and bring a better version of themselves. He started this venture with just a Hyundai i10, and now he has a Lamborghini and Bentley in his showroom. He was 21 when he started this, and initially, his father was not that supportive, but currently, he is proud of him and the kind of work he does. He made a few modifications to his car also that allowed him to sell his car at a higher price.

He says bringing his cars to Kolkata has become his USP and puts some limelight on the city. Automate provides 24-hours assistance to people whose car has broken down and do not know what to do in those situations; this also comes with a 120-days guarantee. If anything happens to the car, Automate will replace the car or refund the whole amount.

Entrepreneur Junaid Khan puts some limelight on the pandemic and says before that people did not hesitate to buy cars whether it was new or second hand. Still, in the current situation, it is not feasible for all to buy new cars. This is where the company comes into the picture, where it provides cars as they are new. The cars have their accessories, tissue boxes, etc. Their company also provides home service to the people who want to get their cars wrapped.

Entrepreneur Junaid Khan read somewhere that motivation is a verb that means to move or take action and has imbibed this into his life since. When contacted by several youngsters daily, his answer to their question about running a business is to first focus on their education. He says so because it teaches you about adaptability and growth. He says his success mantra is pretty simple, do what makes you happy. Junaid Khan believes and encourages other people too to follow this to become successful in life. He aims to become a pioneer in this field.

You can connect with him on Instagram- @jaykayspotted

