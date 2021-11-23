"Life is too short not to be different." That's the belief Radhika Mukherjee always followed as she kept going on her journey from a wife to a mother and then as an entrepreneur. "You can't think of a better way to live your life than being who you want when everyone else seems so set in their ways!"

Radhika's perspective towards life and business has always been thoughtful and impactful. She is a firm believer that change begins at home. Radhika has always been motivated and inspired to give back to society. Over the years, she has learned that opportunities do not come easily to everyone. This urged her to deep dive into how she could do something due to exposure to the right talent.

After her husband Shaan hosted several music reality shows, Radhika realized that while some artists get on platforms like music reality shows, not everyone gets the same opportunity, and that's how Happydemic came into the picture- a community of by the artist, and for the artist.

Their goal is to minimize the barriers for new emerging music talent and artists, empower them in their journey towards becoming music professionals and provide a platform for sustainable growth. Radhika derives her inspiration through artists, and her vision has brought together more than 600 artists on a single platform.

"I have seen so many artists visit Mumbai every day in the hope of a career. If Happydemic can connect them to the right audience, I would be more than happy," said Radhika. "In another few years, I plan to take Happydemic internationally and create a larger impact on the community."

Radhika has not only been a visionary entrepreneur, but she loves her time with the family. Over the years, Radhika always ensures that she plans her day well in advance to maintain a work-life balance.

Through her experiences in business, she realized that there's always something new waiting just around the corner, which recently led to writing! The stories of many artists inspired her, and a book looked like the perfect voice to her. "I have penned them down with all my heart so that those unsaid, untouched stories could be heard," said Mukherjee.