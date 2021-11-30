Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

An Artist From Middle-Income Group Shadab Khan Amplifies His Career

He says, to me, ambition is an urge desire to achieve my goals or succeed. Ambition led him to dedication, motivation and some of two factors: force and purpose.

An Artist From Middle-Income Group Shadab Khan Amplifies His Career

Trending

An Artist From Middle-Income Group Shadab Khan Amplifies His Career
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T18:26:38+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 6:26 pm

Many people have different ambitions in life, so the word ambition would have different definitions, depending on whom you ask. Let’s ask this question from a highly skilled artist Shadab Khan from Mumbai, Maharashtra. He says, to me, ambition is an urge desire to achieve my goals or succeed. Ambition led him to dedication, motivation and some of two factors: force and purpose. The most popular figures on the social media platforms like Tik-Tok, Instagram etc., are well beyond mega-celebrity status in the eye of their teen fans. These social media stars claim millions of followers and fame through their accounts. Tik-Tok became a hub for labels to promote both new release and back catalogue tracks. Songs can rise organically on the app even if they have been outside the mainstream for decades. If we look around, there are so many options and opportunities for career and life. Still, Shadab Khan from the city of superstars Mumbai, Maharashtra, has fastened his mindset to become an actor because being an actor is his passion. He loves being able to be artistic and creative.

Shadab Khan illustrated that creating great content that resonates with your target audience requires knowing what’s going on in your industry. And the best content creators scour-not just read, but scour the internet for industry news and trends. This sets them up nicely to understand the context behind what’s happened historically in their industry and how that shapes their target audience’s mindset in the present. SHADAB KHAN gained prevalence through the lip-syncing app, Tik-Tok on Tik-Tok app. He is considered one of the admiring Tik-Tok stars in India. He set his @beingshadabkhan.27on Instagram. At last, he concluded that I might not be able to control what would happen to me, but surely, I always have the power over my emotions. “ You must also position yourself as an expert and genuinely interact with your communities”.

To know more about, visit his social media handle https://instagram.com/beingshadabkhan.27?utm_medium=copy_link

 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Aman Gupta Talks About Metaverse And Sheds Light On Web3

Aman Gupta Talks About Metaverse And Sheds Light On Web3

Dr Vaidehi Taman Speaks Her Mind Through Her Work

Resilient Social Enterprise From India Shows The Way To Beat The Pandemic

TechGlare Deals Showcases An Ad-Free Platform For Shopping Enthusiasts

Dr Chitwan Malhotra Joins Hands With Niger’s First Lady, H E Mrs Hadiza Bazoum

All About Rooh Naqvi And His YouTube Content Creation

Meet Ayush Sabat, Taking Over The World Of Entertainment As A True-Blue Professional And Entrepreneur

Aim To Be A Better Version Of Yourself, Says Urvashi Agarwal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

'Focus Is On Insight-Led Engagement': Viral Fission’s Aditya

'Focus Is On Insight-Led Engagement': Viral Fission’s Aditya

Exclusiva: Weaving The Magic of Banarasi Sarees & Classy Ethnic Wear

Exclusiva: Weaving The Magic of Banarasi Sarees & Classy Ethnic Wear

ARCH College Of Design & Business - Where Design Is A Culture – A Way Of Life

ARCH College Of Design & Business - Where Design Is A Culture – A Way Of Life

Ganpat Banthia, The Humanitarian From Rajasthan, Has Devoted Himself To Bringing Smiles On The Faces Of Poor

Ganpat Banthia, The Humanitarian From Rajasthan, Has Devoted Himself To Bringing Smiles On The Faces Of Poor

Read More from Outlook

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

Jayanta Oinam / Will the IPL team owners value loyalty, performance, or a combination of both while retaining players? As the drama unfolds, follow live updates here.

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to meet the leadership of the Shiv Sena and NCP in the backdrop of her deliberate decision not to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Advertisement