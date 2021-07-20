Amroha’s Newly Elected District Panchayat President Lalit Tanwar Focuses On The Importance Of Education

It is of utmost importance to impart the right education in today’s generation. The time we invest in today’s generation gives us a picture of the future. The young and dynamic leaders in India have proved their calibre with their intellect and, of course, the kind of work they do for society. In the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh, the newly elected District Panchayat President Lalit Tanwar took an oath in the Sanskrit language to promote the Devvani language.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Collectorate in Amroha, where the political leader took oath amidst some well-known dignitaries. Lalit Tanwar took oath in the presence of his father and former Member of Parliament Kanwar Singh Tanwar and the District Magistrate BK Tripathi. Interestingly, Lalit Tanwar, who has completed his MBA from Regent’s University London, has been stuck to his roots and motherland.

Highly qualified in academics, Lalit has emphasized the need for education. He says that education plays a crucial role in the development of an individual in the long run. Studying from the coveted university, the politician has learnt the best from the west, and he now aims to execute the knowledge in India. Despite being influenced by Western culture, Lalit Tanwar has kept his core values alive and has always put the traditional Indian culture at the forefront.

Moreover, the newly elected District Panchayat President intends to uplift the Sanskrit language across the globe. Speaking about it, he said, “The Sanskrit language has a strong essence. Its shlokas have always created a positive impact on people’s lives. Through my work, I will continue to educate the children about the Sanskrit language and its importance in Indian history.”

Not just this, Lalit Tanwar further elaborated that he wants to help children with the best education facilities. “The Indian economy in the future depends on the nurturing that is done to the children of today’s generation”, he added. Last but not least, Lalit Tanwar has his goal to create employment opportunities for the countrymen in India and overseas.

