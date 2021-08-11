Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Press Release - Tech Talks 2021

August 11, 2021
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to conduct Tech Talks for engineering aspirants on futuristic technologies

From August 9 to 13, 2021, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Chennai campus, will host technical discussion sessions for engineering students on upcoming technologies like as 5G, IoT, Industry 4.0, Cyber Security, Face Recognition, and its applications in industry. The up skilling workshop will be led by professionals from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham who are experts in their respective fields.

This effort is part of Amrita Bridge +2, a 10-hour program for students interested in engineering. It is a one-of-a-kind curriculum that bridges and combines Science, Technology, Mathematics, and the Arts. This free online program is focused to support Plus II Students and Engineering Aspirants.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a multi-campus, multi-disciplinary research university that has received the NAAC's highest rating of 'A' and is regarded as one of India's greatest research institutions. Amrita University has six campuses in three Indian states: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, with its headquarters in Ettimadai, Tamil Nadu. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham continuously collaborates with top US universities including Ivy league universities and top European universities for regular student exchange programs, and has emerged as one of the fastest growing institutions of higher learning in India.

For more information or queries related to admission, reach out to amrita.edu/btech.

