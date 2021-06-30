Amer Kamra, An Entrepreneur Acing The World Of Fitness

June 30, 2021
Knowing about the social world, Amer chose this as a powerful tool to enter the world of online business. This is not just a mere business making a profit; rather, it benefits people for their well being

Amer Kamra, founder of Hammer Fitness
When you put your health first, your creativity blossoms, creativity does not imply the capacity to paint or sketch; rather, it entails the ability to see life exactly as you want it. Amer Kamra, a fitness fanatic and entrepreneur, has built his empire in the fitness sector, coaching many individuals with his vast knowledge about fitness & health.

Prevailing in the industry for a very long time, he is largely considered one of the greatest in his field. The brainchild of  Amer, Hammer Fitness has created a name for himself in the internet fitness realm, where he trains and guides individuals through proper diet and exercise.

Knowing about the social world, he chose this as a powerful tool to enter the world of online business. This is not just a mere business making a profit; rather, it benefits people for their well being. He makes use of his social media networks to help people achieve their fitness goals. He aspires to continue doing the same thing in the future, supporting others in staying active during the pandemic.

From being a fitness model to an entrepreneur, he has come a long way, and the credits go to his hard work & dedication. As a consequence of his persistent disciplined lifestyle, he has become a credible personality for the household people in the fitness business. He is also well-known among professional fitness athletes and coaches all over the world.

Giving advice to other fitness coaches, Amer says, "A well-designed personal training programme requires a high level of motivation. You must first motivate yourself before you can motivate others."

Having his roots back in Toronto, Canada, Amer is also known as Amer the Hammer. In 2008, he earned a degree in Architectural Engineering from George Brown College. Starting his career as a model in his college days, he has been on several commercial projects. He won the title of youngest male pro fitness model at a fitness competition in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2011. At the age of 22, he became a professional bodybuilder and is known as the world's youngest pro bodybuilder.


Currently, he uses social media sites, as well as his website, to promote his teaching business. It's always inspiring to see someone like Amer Kamra urging others to live healthy, happy lives.

