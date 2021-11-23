Ambarish Jethwani, CEO Of Billion Bricks Dubai, Is Dedicated To Uplifting Livelihood Through Employment Generation Across The Domains

Dubai is a cosmopolitan city with a multi-cultural and multi-lingual population that chooses to settle here for the world-class infrastructure and opportunities. It is the city of dreams and aspirations. It catches the attention of both eastern and western nations as a business hub that hosts corporate addresses of the world's top-notch organizations. This is the reason that Indian Origin businessman Ambarish Jethwani chose it to make the city his home. His goal was not to create a dream luxurious life for himself but to be in a position where he could generate opportunities for many.



Ambarish is Billion Brick Dubai's CEO, a renowned name in the UAE real-estate sector. The firm provides consultancy services in the sales and purchase of properties across the UAE. He acquired Billion Bricks Dubai in 2018 and created a team of efficient property advisors to meet the need of individuals and corporates looking for quality for long-term for their offices or residences.



Amabrish, who was born and raised in India, was good academically. He was slated to become a dentist, but he decided to follow his passion in the real-estate sector. He shifted to Mumbai and joined a real estate firm as a site in charge to understand the domain from its crux. A trip to Dubai proved the first milestone in streamlining his career. He shifted to Dubai and started as an independent Property Advisor there.



With his hard work and brilliance, he was able to achieve the sales target for consecutive years. He also got recognition and appreciation from the industry. He received multiple awards of Best Property Agent from several top real estate firms between 2014-2017. Dubai Properties, a member company of the prestigious Dubai Holding Group, bestowed him with Best Real Estate Property Consultant in 2016, a category specifically created for him in that year. This was the second milestone of his career.



After working as an independent Property Advisor for almost a decade, in 2018, Ambarish acquired Billion Bricks Dubai (BLB). The firm partners with leading real estate firms that focus on facility management to provide maximum consumer satisfaction for the long term. BLB's team of efficient and dedicated property consultants helps clients in sales and purchase of affordable and quality residences/offices of their choice at their preferred locations in Dubai and all across UAE. Ambarish is also



Ambarish is also the Director of AME TankTrainer Services, a chemical logistics and global supply chain firm, and the Founder of Tesoro Entertainment Pvt Limited. He is also an investor in the real-estate sector. The Government of Uganda has invited him to explore business opportunities in various sectors.



By entering into the various domains and getting expertise in them, Ambarish Jethwani wants to create as many employment opportunities as possible in several countries' large spectrum of domains. He also invests in start-ups with promising growth. He is doing his bit by creating a spiral effect by the expansion of his business and also investing in growth-oriented start-ups. His vision is to bring down unemployment as much as possible on the global level by creating better employment prospects across the sectors.