Amazon's #1 Bestseller Book For Home-Based Small Businesses, 'You Can Coach' Aims To Create A New Breed Of Digital Leaders Who Will Change The Way We Learn

Siddharth Rajsekar, India's leading Digital Coach, has decoded all the steps to successfully building a profitable digital coaching business in his book 'You Can Coach'. Siddharth runs one of the world's largest communities for coaches, trainers, teachers and experts with over 11,000+ members and has trained over 2 lakh people. He packs in all his proven principles, strategies and tactics to help experts rapidly launch and monetize their expertise in this book.

His real mission with this book is to redefine the education system because he believes that our traditional education system is completely outdated. We live in a fast-paced digital world where learning, unlearning and relearning is the only way to make progress.

Siddharth Rajsekar, Author-’You Can Coach' & Founder of Internet Lifestyle Hub, said, "With the launch of my book, I hope to inspire more experts to become digital coaches - true mentors who are implementers and can provide real-world solutions to their students. I want people to love learning and embrace lifelong learning with the help of the internet."

Siddharth believes digital coaching has the potential to be a win for all - the expert who gets to share his knowledge and earn well sitting in the comfort of his home, the student who gets to select his teacher and subject and actually feel excited about learning and finally, the education ecosystem that will create leaders who will live happy, productive and fulfilling lives.

The book focuses on each step of launching, planning and growing digital coaching business, from picking a niche to designing your curriculum, building a community and your personal brand, generating leads and more.

Commenting on the launch of the book, Jack Canfield, International best-selling author of The Success Principles, "For coaches and trainers who are looking at levelling up digitally, Siddharth has laid out the precise roadmap for success."

Sharing his thoughts on the book, Brian Tracy, International best-selling author of Eat That Frog, said, "I'm sure that this book is going to help thousands of people turn their expertise into a profitable knowledge business."

For an added dose of inspiration, the book features insightful interviews with 22 of the world's most renowned coaches like Dr Demartini, Blair Singer, Jack Canfield, Brian Tracy, Surendran J, Rajiv Talreja.

Talking more about the journey of a digital coach, Siddharth added, "The world needs committed teachers and leaders, and they will be stepping into a magical journey of personal transformation and people transformation."

You Can Coach is available for pre-order on Amazon and will soon be available on Flipkart, Audible, Google Play, Clever Store. It is available for INR 950 in paperback and INR 246 on Kindle.

Get the book: https://www.amazon.in/You-Can-Coach-Siddharth-Rajsekar/dp/B0977GX9W4

Find out more about the book: http://youcancoach.com/launch

