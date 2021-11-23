Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Amar Syal, Ruling The Charts With His Music Sense, Becomes A Music Beacon For The Artistic World

With his talent of understanding music, Amar has opened doors for millions of artists who would like to persuade their careers in this field and take up music-making and create wonders with their music to make a mark on the world.

Amar Syal, Ruling The Charts With His Music Sense, Becomes A Music Beacon For The Artistic World

Trending

Amar Syal, Ruling The Charts With His Music Sense, Becomes A Music Beacon For The Artistic World
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T21:27:07+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 9:27 pm

The definition of music is an art of sound in time that expresses ideas and emotions in significant forms through the elements of rhythm, melody, harmony, and colour. The music industry is where companies and individuals make money by creating and selling music. Amar Syal is the one who understands all these elements of music-making, creating, investing and executing. He invests in companies that create and sell recorded music,  producers, recording studios, engineers, etc., when his music records had supplanted his music as the largest player in the music business. 

With his talent of understanding music, Amar has opened doors for millions of artists who would like to persuade their careers in this field and take up music-making and create wonders with their music to make a mark on the world. Always having his doors open for the inflow of new talent, he also became the first investor of Create Music Group, a rights distribution and publishing company that is California’s fastest-growing company today. A total of $28 million in profit was reported for Create Music Group in the fiscal year 2019, up from $133,000 in 2016 – making it California’s fastest-growing company.

Amar gives a chance to the talents to showcase their skills and knowledge in terms of music worldwide and provides a supporting platform for them to work freely with their ideas and knowledge. He is a perfect business-minded magnate who understands the core of music and lets his skills and knowledge towards music, music labels, brands, and artists make him the music magnate globally. With his immense sense of musical knowledge, Amar has achieved a commendable name in the musical world. He is one of the top names for music-making and investment in a brand name or ace projects. Amar is surely a one-stop shop for people who would like to persuade their career in the music industry.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Dinesh Soi’s Next Directorial ‘Tumne Na Jaana’ Features Actor Chandan Bakshi

Dinesh Soi’s Next Directorial ‘Tumne Na Jaana’ Features Actor Chandan Bakshi

Fans Have Been Wowed By Esha Jhanji's Powerful Content And Heartwarming Cuteness

Ambarish Jethwani, CEO Of Billion Bricks Dubai, Is Dedicated To Uplifting Livelihood Through Employment Generation Across The Domains

A New Sensation Is Set To Make Huge Waves In Bollywood With Prachi Kadam

Dr. Jyotsana & Sharmistha Das Won Mrs India International Queen 2021

Cosmopolitan Businessman Mobeen Mian Is Leading Others Towards Multimedia Collaboration

Basani Financial CEO Sumedh Basani Treads On The Path Of Being A Successful Entrepreneur

Naren Lokwani, Founder, Frshr Technologies, Makes Bold Predictions On The Future Of Blockchain, NFT And AI Technologies

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Dr. Viral Desai - Mumbai's Best Celebrity Cosmetic Surgeon

Dr. Viral Desai - Mumbai's Best Celebrity Cosmetic Surgeon

Dr. Arpit Bansal, The Top Oncologist And Laparoscopic Surgeon, Opens Up On The Procedure Of 'Laparoscopy'.

Dr. Arpit Bansal, The Top Oncologist And Laparoscopic Surgeon, Opens Up On The Procedure Of 'Laparoscopy'.

Himanee Bhatia Shines As 'Anamika' In Hindustan Times First-Ever Web Series 'Neighbour's Kitchen.'

Himanee Bhatia Shines As 'Anamika' In Hindustan Times First-Ever Web Series 'Neighbour's Kitchen.'

Aditya Ganeshwade: One Of The Most Influential Indian Athletes

Aditya Ganeshwade: One Of The Most Influential Indian Athletes

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

1st Test: Windies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 Runs After Rain-hit Day 3

1st Test: Windies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 Runs After Rain-hit Day 3

Koushik Paul / In reply to Sri Lanka's 386, West Indies were 224/9, still another 162 runs behind in the first innings, at the close of the third day's play of the first Test.

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement