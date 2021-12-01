Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

AltSignals, The UK-Based Fintech Firm Providing Out-Of-The-Box Solutions For Secure Trading

AltSignals, The UK-Based Fintech Firm Providing Out-Of-The-Box Solutions For Secure Trading

Trending

AltSignals, The UK-Based Fintech Firm Providing Out-Of-The-Box Solutions For Secure Trading
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T21:06:16+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 9:06 pm

London stock exchange is Europe's biggest stock exchange. As of March 2021, the total market value of companies trading on LSE was 3.8 trillion pounds, making it the fourth-largest stock exchange in the world. Trading in LSE requires a good understanding of trading and investment. Most often, investors take the help of professional service providers (individuals/firms). AltSignals is a UK-based financial service provider that helps in providing safe trading signals to make the industry a secure place. The company has more than 80k clients all over the world.

AltSignals provides services in three major areas: gold trading, forex, and Binance trading signals. The company started its services in 2018 for users who wanted to receive trading signals for investing in various stock exchanges worldwide, including LSE. Apart from this, the firm also assists in cryptocurrency trading across multiple crypto exchanges. Cryptocurrency trading is the newer trend gripping the traders' interest quickly. It also involves higher risk due to faster fluctuation in currency values. Another risk point associated with cryptocurrency trading is that the market is full of scams and fraudulent currencies, and shady exchanges as these are decentralized currencies. The risk as AltSignal's core area of functioning is to provide trading signals and alerts for BitMax, Binance, CoinBase, and ByBit crypto exchanges. AltSignals was founded by a team of experts having 10+ years of robust industry experience.

The team of experts from AltSignals has developed a revolutionary trading tool called AltAlgo indicator that works with all the markets and every time zone. It can pull multiple trading strategies and indicators, providing the optimal buy and sell strategy. The tool is a hassle-free solution to use as it integrates smoothly with most third-party apps. AltSignals is also dedicated to making stock exchange and trading so secure that it provides educational content related to cryptocurrency.

After being an industry leader in cryptocurrency trade consulting company has expanded its functioning in gold trading. The firm's top leadership has extensive experience in global gold trading and the forex market. The trading support is provided over the call or through chatting platforms like WhatsApp and telegram.

AltSignals also provides the most comprehensive trade training and educates traders to invest judiciously in their select areas. It regularly includes industry experts' market research & analysis reports to keep its members abreast with the latest developments.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

AltSignals has been providing out-of-the-box solutions to seasoned and new traders to trade in a secure environment. In only three years, its members' counting has increased exponentially, which shows its credibility in the market.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Disruptor Sikander Khan Kalal Took Advantage Of Lockdown And Launched His New Startup

Disruptor Sikander Khan Kalal Took Advantage Of Lockdown And Launched His New Startup

Unlock The Referral Benefits Of Rs 300 With Slice Invite Code

An Artist From Middle-Income Group Shadab Khan Amplifies His Career

Aman Gupta Talks About Metaverse And Sheds Light On Web3

Dr Vaidehi Taman Speaks Her Mind Through Her Work

Resilient Social Enterprise From India Shows The Way To Beat The Pandemic

TechGlare Deals Showcases An Ad-Free Platform For Shopping Enthusiasts

Dr Chitwan Malhotra Joins Hands With Niger’s First Lady, H E Mrs Hadiza Bazoum

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

All About Rooh Naqvi And His YouTube Content Creation

All About Rooh Naqvi And His YouTube Content Creation

Meet Ayush Sabat, Taking Over The World Of Entertainment As A True-Blue Professional And Entrepreneur

Meet Ayush Sabat, Taking Over The World Of Entertainment As A True-Blue Professional And Entrepreneur

Aim To Be A Better Version Of Yourself, Says Urvashi Agarwal

Aim To Be A Better Version Of Yourself, Says Urvashi Agarwal

'Focus Is On Insight-Led Engagement': Viral Fission’s Aditya

'Focus Is On Insight-Led Engagement': Viral Fission’s Aditya

Read More from Outlook

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

Naseer A Ganai / The UN has sought probe into civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hyderpora and called on the security forces and armed groups to exercise restraint.

Omicron Cases Spike: 21 Countries That Recorded New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron Cases Spike: 21 Countries That Recorded New Covid-19 Variant

Outlook Web Desk / South Africa, the first nation where the virus variant was detected, has reported 77 cases of Omicron so far, prompting travel bans across the world.

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Soumitra Bose / Lancer Capital has made its first-ever historic foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE T20 league. The ECB has already roped in IPL teams like MI, DC and KRR.

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Outlook Web Desk / As Parag Agrawal becomes the CEO of Twitter, the Indian diaspora's representation in the tech giants of America, especially the companies in Silicon Valley gets a new badge.

Advertisement