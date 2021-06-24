Alma Chopra An Inspirational Entrepreneur Healing World With Her Words

Whether it's a chronic or life-threatening illness, a significant health problem can cause havoc in every aspect of your life. Many significant health problems appear out of nowhere, throwing your life into disarray. You may feel numb, frozen by shock, or the sense that you'll never be able to recover from waves of tough feelings ranging from dread and worry to great sadness, despair, and grief.

The inner turmoil can make it difficult to function or think clearly, and it can even result in mood disorders like anxiety and depression. But, regardless of your diagnosis or emotional reaction, it's critical to remember that you're not helpless, and with your positive attitude, you can heal anything. Alma Chopra, an entrepreneur, an internationally based Inspirational speaker, and an experienced life counsellor who has been fighting with Cerebellar Ataxia, has set an example for many young generations with her life journey.

Facing many hurdles in her life, she rose like a phoenix from her ashes to fight and emerge as one of the most inspirational speakers of all time. In times of darkness and overwhelming uncertainty, her life story is the epitome of hope, faith, and courage.

She was diagnosed with cerebellar ataxia at the juvenile age of 10, a disorder characterized by a progressive loss of coordination and difficulties with balance and gait. Despite the difficulties she faced in life, this courageous woman never gave up. She learned not just to cope but to excel at things because she believes that the human spirit is one of ability, perseverance, and courage that no disability can take away. She defied all difficulties as a teenager and pursued her passion for painting to its logical conclusion. Alma obtained several awards for her artistic accomplishments as a supremely talented artist and poet.

Armed with an unrelenting determination to surge ahead, she graduated from Case Western Reserve University. Alma, who isn't one to rest on her laurels, went on to pursue her master's degree at Cleveland State University's Marshall College of Law.

Sooner she realized that she was being tested not to expose her weakness but to uncover her strengths after enduring the agony of emotional and physical pain for more than two decades. She focused all of her efforts on herself and surrounded herself with supportive people, and became interested in Reiki, meditation, attunement, and other metaphysical practices.

Being brave-hearted, she is a self-sufficient, hilarious, and immensely joyful person who speaks Hindi, Spanish, and English fluently. In her spare time, she enjoys writing and singing. A dedicated Hindu and spiritual seeker maintain her emotional and mental wellbeing through chanting and meditation regularly.

Speaking on her metamorphosis, Alma says, "I want my life, my journey, and my struggles to be an example to everyone. I am willing to show my vulnerabilities to the world; if it can inspire one person globally, my job is done. When I chant, meditate, and lose myself in the Flow, I am at peace. For so long, I have searched for happiness and peace that came with more permanency, and now that I found a means for it, I would like to help others in similar or different situations see it."

Having a strong optimistic attitude towards life, she can accomplish and learn lessons along the road, which has led her to explore ways to redefine other people's beliefs and lives. She routinely uploads multiple motivational videos on YouTube to assist others in developing a positive mindset. Her stubborn energy and cheerful outlook on life have made her videos extremely popular. She is a skilled, motivational speaker who has given multiple talks on overcoming Cerebellar Ataxia.

With her spiritual understanding and wit, she inspires people to be positive, and she has dedicated her life to giving back to others. Alma is motivated by the prospect of putting a smile on someone's face.

Knowing about her journey to recovery is truly inspirational and motivates others. She is living proof of what can be achieved with a little bit of bravery, passion, and persistence!

