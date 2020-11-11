All about Kundli Doshas in Astrology - explained by best astrologer in India

For every failure of human pursuit, a Dosha (defect) in the horoscope is necessarily held responsible. Some of these Doshas are very commonly known, whereas some of these Doshas are not that common and thus not that widely known. Whatever these Doshas in the kundali may be, they definitely have their say in the horoscope. Dr. Vinay Bajrangi, the top-rated astrologer in India, explained in detail about these all Doshas in Astrology. Here are the excerpts of the interview:

Question: What is the meaning of Doshas in astrology?

Dr.Vinay Bajrangi: A Dosha in Vedic astrology means a combination of malefic planets that would not let the positive things in the horoscope to fructify. It is like a blemish on a horoscope. A number of these negative Doshas in a horoscope can be casting their ill effect on the native simultaneously. Therefore, it is essential to identify these Doshas, know their activation timing, and apply the proper karma correction that could prevent these Dosha from getting activated.

Question: What are different Doshas in Astrology and Kundli?

Dr.Vinay Bajrangi: There can be countless Doshas in a horoscope, but only the dreaded few are often discussed. The Kaal Sarpa Dosha, Pitra Dosha, Mangal Dosha, Nadi Dosha, Putra Dosha, Grahan Dosha, Bhandhan Yoga, Paap Kartari Dosha, Guru Chandal Dosha, Angarak Dosha, Gandalmool Dosha, Shani Dosha, Shrapit Dosha, Kemdhrum Dosha, etc. are most commonly known Doshas.

These Dosha are necessarily formed in a Kundli because of the misdeeds and misfortunes one had in his/her previous birth(s). These Dosha pronounce a bad time/event in one's life but, knowing them beforehand can solve the problem to a great extent.

Question: Which Dosha is dangerous?

Dr.Vinay Bajrangi: Any Dosha, which gets left without proper remedies, can develop the potency to harm the native to any lengths. The perception that a particular Dosha is potentially more harmful than the other is therefore wrong. As a small hole is sufficient to sink a big ship, even a non-threatening Dosha, if left unattended in a horoscope, can make the native suffer.

Question: Can Manglik Dosha be removed?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: No one can remove the Manglik Dosha or, for that matter, any Dosha. It is said that the creator, Lord Bhrama, scribbles the horoscope on the native's forehead on the sixth after his/her birth. Once the horoscope gets allotted, even the creator cannot change it. So, those who perform the rituals with a conception that these rituals will wash away the Doshas of the horoscope are grossly wrong and misconceived.

No method is therefore potent enough to remove any Dosha from the horoscope. Through remedial measures, one learns the strategies to mitigate the problems generated through these Doshas. Rituals make the native connect to the almighty, and when this happens, the natives easily learn to navigate through the issues.

I have come across many natives who fall for those healers who claim that they can dilute any Dosha from a horoscope, is a blatant lie, and a way to fool the people. The appropriate way is not to cut the Dosha but to learn how the Dosha could be by-passed and thus render it redundant.

The best methodology to by-pass any Dosha is to correct the Karma.

Question: Can you tell more about Kundli Doshas and remedies in astrology?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: I have come across people doing weird stuff in the name of rituals to get to their objectives. They figure out the Dosha and the planet, hindering their progress, and try to appease the God associated with that planet by undergoing various rituals. The Vedic karma theory is not about appeasing any deity, but it is a simple theory to correct our deeds or the karmas, which is indicative through various Doshas and Yogas in the horoscope.

The rituals are the Sakalpam or the resolutions taken in-front of the Gods, keeping them as the witness. The real problem with most of us is that we have started believing that rituals are the remedies and have entirely forgotten to correct ourselves out.

Now, coming back to the question of Kundli Doshas and remedies in astrology, I would like to answer it with a simple example. Consider a horoscope that has a Kaal Sarpa Dosha with the axis of Rahu-Ketu in the fourth and tenth houses. Rahu tries to burn home happiness by making the native be more materialistic and less relationship sensitive. He also blunders in his career's pursuits by changing jobs more frequently. Now the natives with these configurations of planets are seen doing endless remedies for the Kaal Sarpa Doshas without realizing that the Kaal Sarpa is a suggestive Dosha in the horoscope, which could be corrected by karma correction. The native should change his basic characteristics of being more materialistic and should also start respecting his job.

Those who believe that thorough rituals their objective would be met are grossly wrong, and in the end, they end up disputing the authenticity of astrology.

Question: How are Doshas formed in Kundli?

Dr.Vinay Bajrangi: A planet sitting in an enemy sign, a planet associated with a negative planet, a planet aspected by a negative planet, a planet or a group of planets in a negative house, a planet in a negative nakshatra, and a planet in a negative house in any of the Shodashvarga are primary reasons for the Doshas formation in a Kundli.

Now, not all the placements mentioned above are considered to be Dosha generating. The above positions are to be meticulously read by an experienced astrologer to understand its gravity.

Question: What is Pitra Dosha? And how to remove Pitra Dosha from a horoscope?

Dr.Vinay Bajrangi: Pitra Dosha is the curse of the forefathers. The native, through his deeds, when anger the forefathers, gets a blemish in the horoscope, which is known as the Pitra Dosha. The effect of Pitra Dosha in a horoscope is generally negative. The main effects can be disharmony in the family, imprisonments, loss of capital, fall of reputation, family members' untimely death, loss of business or job, and childlessness.

Apart from the above negative effects, there are some positives of this Pitra Dosha(Yoga). When this Yoga works positive for the native, he can see a dilution of all the major Yogas from the horoscope, strengthen all the positive Yogas in the horoscope, and prevent the native from falling for sudden losses.

Those who have this kind of Dosha in their horoscope should chiefly depend upon the karma correction to come of its wrath. The main remedies for Pitra dosha are; planting of trees, especially the Pipal tree, reciting of Srimad Bhagwat Geeta, taking care of the parents and elderly, worshipping lord Vishnu, discharging the responsibilities of the ancestors, not cheating the family members, and taking care of the belongings of the ancestors.

Question: What is the impact of Kaal Sarp Dosha?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Kaal means death, and Sarpa means snake. A snake coils around its prey and strangulates it. In the same way, Rahu, the serpent head, and Ketu, the serpent tail, form a Kaal Sarpa Dosha in such a way that it strangulates all the planets coming in between them. Through this strangulation, the planets fail to show their respective results, and the native fails in the significations depicted by these planets.

Kaal Sarpa Dosha impacts the houses' significations where it is stationed and dilutes the strength of other planets.

Depending upon the placement of Rahu-Ketu in the horoscope, there are twelve types of Kaal Sarpa Dosha. One should first understand the impact of the Kaal Sarpa Dosha and then its remedial measures, to be undertaken to prevent oneself from its blemish.

Question: What are the Manglik (Mangal) Dosha effects, and what are the remedies?

Dr.Vinay Bajrangi: Planet Mars or Mangal by nature is a fierce and volatile planet that, when placed in any house of a horoscope, tends to boil the house's significations. If this planet gets placed in the houses relating to marriage's significations, then Mars can burn those significations, thereby spoiling the marriage.

The Lagna, second house, fourth house, seventh house, eighth house, and the twelfth house are closely related to different domains of marriage, and therefore the ill placement of Mars in these houses tends to spoil those areas. The general effect of Manglik Dosha depends on its placement in the horoscope and can be any of the points mentioned as under :

Sexual problems

Differences in Values and Beliefs

Domestic Violence

Unrealistic expectations

Unending family issues.

Jealousy

Spouses out-grow each other

Ack of support.

Lack of care and concerns.

Affairs and infidelity.

Lack of communications.

So, it becomes imperative that the ill effect of this Dosha gets mitigated before solemnizing the marriage.

There are many methods to overcome mangal Dosha, and the remedy in chief is karma correction. One should know what problems this mangal Dosha builds in them and how to get over it.

Question: Can a Manglik marry a non-Manglik?

Dr.Vinay Bajrangi: Yes, a manglik can marry a non-Manglik. If the mangal effects present in one horoscope is suitably counter balanced by the placement of planets in the other horoscope, then a Manglik can marry a non-Manglik.

An experienced astrologer can easily match such type of horoscope. Through my blogs on Astrology, I have given detailed methods through which one can achieve this feat.

Question: What is the period of Doshas in the horoscope/kundali

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: It all depends upon the Dosha's strength and the type of nourishment given to it by the native. Often, a fierce-looking Dosha does not trouble the native much as he has transformed the necessary remedial measures. Many times, an ordinary Dosha makes a native toil as the native had increased its strength through his actions.

So, forget that the Dosha will harm its Dasha(period only). It all depends upon the treatment the native gives to the Dosha.

Question: How can we find a Dosha in Kundali /horoscope?

Dr.Vinay Bajrangi: This work should be left to an experienced astrologer. My two decades of Vedic astrology experience makes me say that 50% of people saying they are Manglik are not Manglik at all. Many people gain out of Pitra Yoga, which they feel is a Pitra Dosha. So you need an experienced astrologer to figure out all the Dosha in a horoscope. These astrologers can also work out the strength of these Dosha and then guide you more towards karma correction than mindless remedial measures.

My final say on Doshas in Astrology - Doshas are the result of your own karmas of previous birth(s) and one can handle it only through righteous karmas in the present life.

