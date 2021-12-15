Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Alessa Berg's Cognitive Science Theory – A Sure Shot For Success

Like many figures in the business world, Berg also began her career with a "typical high achiever curriculum", as she puts it.

Alessa Berg

2021-12-15T17:31:05+05:30

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 5:31 pm

Alessa Berg has created a revolutionary platform for incorporating sustainability into businesses, embedding zero-waste systems into our economy and bringing a cruelty-free lifestyle into the mainstream. Through her global ecosystem for impact and sustainability leaders, Top Tier Impact, Berg goes on to rewrite the norms of success - not just by leveraging her talents but also by enabling others to build on theirs.

The investing frameworks deployed by Top Tier Impact include a company's impact on society and the environment. These are the frameworks used by investors who assign capital to sustainable businesses. Top Tier Impact has an international reach across more than 45 countries and several business units.

Across all sectors, collaboration and communication are the intrinsic qualities of building a business. "I'm passionate about getting to know people with unique stories. I've realized that I learn so much through those interactions", Berg states.

Like many figures in the business world, Berg also began her career with a "typical high achiever curriculum", as she puts it. Working as an analyst for high-paying companies like Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, she got to understand better her priorities, "It taught me the importance of combining strategic leverage with a genuine passion for the areas you operate in." These insights drove her to invest her energy into something where her values and interests were naturally met. Her academic background as an Oxford graduate in finance and governance design, coupled with her understanding of sustainability and climate change, led her to build the empire she oversees today.

When it comes to recognizing the value of our knowledge and instincts, Berg takes it seriously across all areas of her activities. "While I'm frequently approached for the board and advisory roles, I screen them based on where I can make a tangible difference through my insights, expertise and network." This psychological evolution of hers relies on cognitive science, the process of recognizing the innate qualities of human beings and their behaviour.
Alessa Berg and her commendable success are due to the effective combination of education, observation, and intuition that builds bridges and moves mountains. She has indeed taken the impact investment sector by storm.

