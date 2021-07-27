Al Dubai Media Articulates The Role Of Psychology In Modern Marketing

Social media has boomed in the last decade, with new platforms popping up to fame every other year, shrinking the globe and connecting you to the world with just a single tap.

Today, every millennial can testify that social media influencers have an impact on everyday decisions of their life. This impact has become a catalyst in the evolution of marketing, where social media is the key element to connect with a larger collective in a short period.

Letting go of the old withered marketing methodologies like street parchments and television infomercials, Al Dubai Media is bridging the gap between the old and new techniques, leading on with social media and influencer marketing as one of its many successful ventures, with a team of highly motivated social media marketers who are always up for new challenges and setting examples in the industry.

Al Dubai Media strongly believes that the significance of social media isn't limited to just big brands and global businesses but also plays a key role in scaling your brand presence as an artist, working professional, or an upcoming business. While talking about the future of marketing, Shubham Sigh Dhanda- Founder of Al Dubai Media, stated that marketing is all about studying human behaviour and influencer marketing combined.

Even the most calculated and logical approaches to sales have failed because they fail to understand the heart of every interaction is the relationship between you and your audience. It is you who are reaching out to them from one person to another. Every member of your audience is unique and has diï¬Âerent instincts, but some core human tendencies can broadly classify their behaviour and buying tendencies. Using this psychology and sociology, the marketing and advertising agency Al Dubai Media helps you understand exactly what appeals to the majority of your market.

Talking about influencer marketing, CEO and Founder Shubham Singh Dhanda says, "What makes Al Dubai Media stand out is that we work towards having a clear understanding of the target audience's psychology, their likes, and dislikes, which in turn helps in choosing the right influencer that connects the brand to the right collective".

Personal branding is on the rise because it establishes a sense of the psychology of trust in the audience. The reason influencer marketing is on the increase is that the inclination of an audience to buy the product increases when someone they trust shows that they are using the same product. This is why personal branding is most important in today's marketing solutions, and influencer marketing is generating higher ROI than any other form of marketing.

The beauty of influencer marketing right now is that anyone who has built an online community of people who care about certain things can be the right fit for your objective. Savvy companies are starting to understand this. Rather than getting excited over big chunks of followers, it's better to look for people whose perspective, tone of voice and interests not only mesh with the message of the campaign but also in their followers, who have shown a desire to engage around these topics. "So distributing your marketing budget into a series of people with smaller but active and engaged followings can be a much better use of a budget", Shubham added.

Being a relatively new company, Al Dubai Media has gained popularity in the marketing industry with their exceptional work ethics, which symbolizes the statement- quality begets quality and truly living up to it by growing immensely in their initial years through referrals alone.

Not bound by borders, Al Dubai Media has a strong presence in UAE, India, Canada, and the USA and has a client base spread across the world!

The team brews cutting-edge strategies beyond reproach and haven't limited their services to just Social Media and Influencer marketing alone but also provide services like- Music Marketing and Promotions, Public Relations, App Design and Development, Website Design, and Development.

