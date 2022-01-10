Akshay Anand, ED Pratibha Pallavan Public School Shares His Insights On The Education System

Indian education system has improved from past few years. There has been introduction of various programmes and new curriculums keeping in mind mental wellbeing of children. One such person who is bringing revolution in the education sector is Akshay Anand, Educational Director, Pratibhha Pallavan Educational Group. The man aims at reforming the conditions for the betterment of the society. He has himself completed his education from Pratibha Pallavan Educational Group and is working to improve the conditions since 2015. He has done a Bachelors of Technology in Computer Science from Bhopal but then found himself drawn towards this industry and his urge to bring a change for good.

In this interview Akshay Anand has talked about his experience and work and all what he has in mind for the future of him in the education field.

1. What was your moment of epiphany to start your own school and colleges?

I have done my schooling from Pratibha Pallavan Public School itself and later went to Delhi for completing my Senior Secondary schooling and then moved to Bhopal to pursue my engineering degree in Computer Science from RGPV, Bhopal. During these times I realized that there is a huge gap between my previous education from Jehanabad and what I am doing right now in the so-called big cities. I started exploring on how to bridge the gap and make quality education accessible to all, and with this motto in my mind I joined Pratibha Pallavan Group of Education in 2015. I have tried and enhanced the education standards to what we receive in the Metropolitans.

2. What all courses and special programmes your school is catering to?

Our school is a senior secondary school affiliated to CBSE and we are catering with quality education to the whole Magadh Range of Bihar which is Jehanabad & nearby areas such as Masaurhi, Ghoshi, Telhara etc.

3. What is your USP and how you are doing something different from other schools?

Since 1993, our school has produced various toppers who are working successfully in different fields of life. We have a clear motto to not only educate children but also accelerate student’s overall personality development with quality education. We have all the facilities what we get in metropolitans like fully functional smart classes, complete online education with our Personalised Pratibha Pallavan Public School App which is helping students and teachers in the times of Covid-19. When everything was completely shut due to government orders to follow Covid protocols, our education system at Pratibha Pallavan Public School never stopped because of the sound technology we have. We also deliver complete sports facilities which is also the demand of the time. Our students have performed exceptionally well at various district, state & national levels of sports events. Our teachers are well experienced in their subjects to deliver excellence to our students.

4. What has been the success mantra that leads you to effectively bringing new ideas to the table?

When I joined the Pratibha Pallavan Educational Group in 2015 it took me a year to evaluate and equate the gap in the education system and then when I started implementing the improvements, the Chairman of the group Dr. Abhiram Singh took it with his first hand and appreciated my efforts and my thought process to bridge the gap. From there I never looked back and brought some effective change in the system and that's how we are on the top of the table when it comes to delivering high-class education.

5. What are your future plans to expand and grow your venture?

If you take a look at the academic results of our school since 2015, you’ll notice we have many District toppers in a row from last four years. Also, subdivisions topper in Masaurhi with 97, 98, and 99 % result. This in itself gives us the motivation to work more and more to achieve excellence.

We are soon going to start a university in Jehanabad itself so that our students can get quality competitive education as well. In our district, this will cater those who are looking for higher education and for which earlier they had to visit other states & cities. My next plan in order is to start a School in Delhi NCR with the motto of educational reforms. I just want to cater all the classes with quality education accessible to all.



In times where people find it hard to fulfil their own needs and consider it a privilege to help others, Akshay Anand, has been working towards a wonderful goal with utmost dedication towards the field of education which is the base of creating the future generation of our country. We thank Akshay Anand for answering our questions and wish him all the good luck for his future endeavours.