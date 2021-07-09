Akhil Poddar - An Entrepreneur Who Never Lower His Standard For Anyone, His Attitude Determines His Success.

Entrepreneurship isn't just a label. It's a lifestyle that people choose to build the life of their dreams and bring revolutionary changes in society. One of the country's most inspiring and successful entrepreneurs, Jaipur's striking young lad, Mr. Akhil Poddar, is making waves with his success story. His easy flamboyance and hard work have earned him a place amongst one of the bests in the field.

The dynamic Mr. Akhil Poddar joined his age-old family business at 19; he has never looked back. Mr. Poddar's grandfather Mr. Dwarka Prasad Poddar, and his father, Mr. Uttam Kumar Poddar, built a business kingdom back in 1979 called Poddar Group of Industries that manufactures PCC electrical poles. Based in Jaipur, Poddar Group of Industries supplies enormous electric poles across Rajasthan and is looking forward to expanding its wings across the country in the coming years. Led by the prince of the Poddar family, Mr. Akhil Poddar himself, the company is counted amongst one of the most trustworthy and successful industries in the current market.

Mr. Akhil Poddar's wise entrepreneurial skills and intelligent decision-making has taken the already flourishing Poddar Group of Industries to soaring heights. Since a very young age, he has aimed for the sky and makes sure he works hard every day to fulfil all his dreams. However, very few people know that Mr. Poddar started his career in the retail sector. He collaborated with an apparel outlet, which turned out to be a super successful venture. It was counted amongst the top 3 across pan-India in just three years of thriving. However, the young visionary later decided to focus on his family business and is currently leading it with utmost panache.

Along with his inspiring entrepreneurial lifestyle, Mr. Akhil Poddar is quite a charmer in his personal life. The gentleman likes to lead a lavish, extravagant lifestyle and lets his day-to-day choices define his elegance. An avid traveller, Mr. Poddar is fond of exploring the most exotic and scenic locations worldwide, making sure he vacays in style. From donning the high-end brands like Gucci, Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Vuitton to driving the most premium luxurious cars like Jaguar, Range Rover, and Mercedes, Akhil Poddar is an ardent fan of luxury living. He believes in living his life king size.

Along with his affluent lifestyle, the charming Mr. Poddar also claims to be a fitness enthusiast and likes to keep himself in shape with an impressive workout and diet routine. Although he wants to splurge on the fondest things, he knows how to spend and save his money in intelligent ways. Along with being an excellent businessman, Mr. Akhil Poddar is also a wise investor and maintains multiple sources of income. He also advises the same to young dreamers who look up to him as an inspiration.

Apart from aiming to become one of the most successful young businessmen, Mr. Akhil Poddar wants to inspire budding entrepreneurs out there to build the life of their dreams. His imaginative thinking and comprehensive approach towards life and business are excellent examples for others to follow his lead. He wants to create a legacy just like his grandfather and father.

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/high_on_life6677/

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine