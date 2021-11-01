Ajit Sable & Ganesh Jadhav Will Soon Make A Comeback With Multiple Projects

Entertainment Industry's prominent and ultimate duo Ajit Sable & Ganesh always gave some best movies together. And even during the pandemic, Ajit and Ganesh continued to focus on the best and founded "Eye Focus Entertainment & Eye Focus Studio" in 2020. However, it wasn't that easy to make it happen during the nationwide lockdown. But they dreamt of it and then achieved it.

The company's main goal is to improve international location scouting and provide ground support for any shoots in foreign countries such as the United Arab Emirates, London, and the Maldives. With a pandemic looming, the duo doesn't want to miss out on big business opportunities. The magnetism of this combination was witnessed by audiences in the Marathi film "Fandi." Ajit and Ganesh have been working together for quite a long time, and they also collaborated for Patri Boyz in 2018.

Ajit and Ganesh are developing an OTT platform and will shortly release several projects along with web series. Ajit revealed some great news, revealing that they are currently working on a web series released soon. Both companies specialise in line productions and have a vast list of high-profile clients who require abroad shoots and other services.

Ajit Maruti Sable is the director of the popular Marathi film 'Patri Boyz.' It's a family drama with elements of emotional-romantic musical-social-thriller. The story of 'Patri Boyz' revolves around the lives of seven people from various backgrounds living in the Bandra slum, who become friends and then embark on a journey to overcome the obstacles and hardships in their lives—however, fate plays a significant role in the storey, resulting in consequences.

The major cast included Vikas Khaire, Jayesh Chavan, Mithun Chavan, and Sudhir Ghanekar. Sayali Patankar, on the other hand, directed Fandi, which starred Vikas Khaire, Jayesh Chavan, Mithun Chavan, and Sudhir Ghanekar.

Ganesh Jadhav won Best Actor for his performance in the Marathi film. In the category of Best Feature Film in Marathi, Jadhav's four directorial efforts earned Maharashtra State Film Awards. He also won the Audience Award for Best Film at the Kolhapur International Film Festival. He was nominated for Best Screenplay at the Marathi International Cinema and Theatre Awards (MICTA) in 2018.

One of Ajit Sable's best works is the Marathi film 'Fandi .' He won the Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Director. In addition, at the Pune International Picture Festival, his film 'Fandi' won Best Marathi Film. He was also named Best Director for the same film at the Prabhat Film Awards.