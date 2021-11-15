Advertisement
After Achieving Massively As A Life Coach, Mohammad Abdullah AL Mahmoodi Takes Over The Music Industry

His canorous voice has attracted music lovers' attention and compelled them to listen to him more.

The kind of success certain individuals achieve in their respective industries often make people wonder about the reasons that might have helped them excel so much, even in competitive industries.

Experts believe that there could be several factors behind this. Still, the relentless drive and consistent efforts with which a few of them work, facing all the odds on their way, go ahead in attaining their desired success while inspiring the world with their journeys.

Very few people have successfully transitioned their careers and created success in all that they got. Mohammed Abdullah AL Mahmoodi tops the list of one such young talent, who not only took people by surprise with his success as a life coach but now also has turned heads with his incredible musical talents.

The Dubai, UAE-based passionate man confesses that he always knew he had innate musical skills. Still, his desire to make it big in the music scene was triggered when he saw the constant boom in the industry.

It provided many budding talents immense opportunities to grow and create their unique niche as ace musicians and singers.

"I can't express the love and passion I feel for music. It is something that has given a new meaning to my existence. All my life, as a life coach and wellness professional, I worked day and night to create the difference people sought in their lives. Today, I am doing the same, but with the help of music, making sure to enlighten souls with my voice," says Mohammed Abdullah AL Mahmoodi.

His songs on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/artist/0z5GPbls9qXE5ioxhMZJNK?si=jn869lp0RumSoWTiCWlhjg&nd=1) Summer in Dubai, Dil, Street Habibi and Disco Habibi, all have done extremely well and impressed music lovers all over.

The motivational speaker is also a performer today and wants to leave no stone unturned to impact people's lives for the better, either through his coaching or through his music.

Connect with him through Instagram @1heroonly.

