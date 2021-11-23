Aditya Ganeshwade: One Of The Most Influential Indian Athletes

Aditya Ganeshwade, Captain of Indian Roll Ball Team and five times Arjuna Award Nominee. Aditya holds the World Record as ‘Highest Goal Scorer’, scoring the maximum number of goals in the World Championship. In Aditya’s career of 17 Years in Roll Ball, he has helped win major tournaments at national and international levels. His confidence, self-belief, sportsmanship, leadership skills and goal-scoring abilities have made him an eminent achiever and earned fame, respect and love.

When Aditya started playing, the number of state teams was around ten and players across India were somewhere around 1000s. Today, the number of state teams playing this game is more than 26, and the number of players is in lakh. Players not just from our country but international recognition and love to the game have brought lot’s of glory to the nation and players.

Aditya is not just popular among his elite but is also an inspiration to the young pubescent players of roller sports. And not just in India, his impact on an international level is on a different story too. Athletes from across the globe have played alongside him and admire his gameplay. His gaming skills, captainship, national and international records have made the home and international athletes follow him and have learned a lot from his game. Young enthusiastic players see him as their ideal in roller sporting games.

Seeing him play and make his school, city or country proud many of the young roller sport’s players have started playing roll ball alongside him. Aditya being very generous and amiable, likes to spend time, play and practice with the youngsters. These young teen players will always encircle him in sporting events for autographs, selfies or getting a chance of enlightenment from him. Aditya likes to share his gaming knowledge, teach new skills, or help young players enhance their gameplay.

He believes that when you become a lifelong learner and focus on learning new sporting skills with hard work and dedication, you claim the power to win over any tough situation in sports and the real world. Due to these reasons and seeing his love and commitment for the game, youth follow the sport and his footsteps in developing games and building a strong team and individual gameplay.