Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Actor Turned Youtuber Priyanka Tiwari Shares Her Perspective On Success & Failures In A Journey Called Life

'Coming from a television background and having worked as parallel leads in many popular daily soaps, I was in a dilemma to pursue a career in YouTube. But when I saw myself shifting to mobile phones for entertainment, I started taking YouTube seriously', said Priyanka

Actor Turned Youtuber Priyanka Tiwari Shares Her Perspective On Success & Failures In A Journey Called Life
Priyanka Tiwari, Actor Turned Youtuber

Actor Turned Youtuber Priyanka Tiwari Shares Her Perspective On Success & Failures In A Journey Called Life
2021-10-22T16:51:53+05:30

Published: 22 Oct 2021

Priyanka started her career as a TV actor and played lead roles in many daily soaps, Her love and passion towards food made her switch her career and now she is a renowned name in the digital space with a following of over 2.5 Million.
 
1. What failure and success mean to you in context to your journey .   
Success may mean what ever you are doing is right but failure doesn't mean what ever you are doing is wrong ! I feel my journey has just started and is primarily fuelled by my passion towards my work and when you love doing something success and failure are not your barometers !
 
2. What challenges & dilemmas you faced when you started?
Coming from a television background and having worked as parallel leads in many popular daily soaps, I was in dilemma to pursue a career in YouTube. But when I saw myself shifting to mobile phone for entertainment, I started taking YouTube seriously and became consistent with my uploads.
 
The biggest challenge for me was surely shooting on the streets.
When you are in a uncontrolled environment, you have to get rid of your hesitations and make your surroundings irrelevant for that moment and come out of your comfort zone.
It's really challenging at times.
 
3. Share 4 to 5 Learnings from your Journey ?
Love what you do and do what you love. This will keep you going. Make content for your audience that is simple to understand and in a language of their choice. Be proud in speaking your mother tounge. Keep on experimenting with your content but stick to a particular genre.
Be consistent with your work and your own videos should be your barometer to improve.
 
4. Do you feel Fear of Failure and the Stigma attached to Failing are issues which need to be talked about if yes then why?
Fear of failure is the biggest deterrent to start something new.
But I would advise, don't let it bother you, Live for yourself and do what you believe in... forget what others are going to say !
 
5. What advice do you have for people aspiring to join your industry?
A career in YouTube isn't easy. First and foremost, if anyone is aspiring to become a YouTuber shouldn't be hesitant or shy in front of the camera.
He should also have a passion for making content that is entertaining or useful for others.
Lastly he shouldn't take viewers time for granted and make videos that are to the point and simple to understand.
 
6. You could give your example as to what you do when you feel stuck in a challenging situation ? 
 I feel challenges are part and parcel of one's life and career, Coping with them depends on how well you have trained your mind.
Challenges shouldn't effect and dilute your inner peace and strength.
Believe in God, meditate and seek inner guidance. Do your best and step back, let God do what's best for you !

You can follow Priyanka Tiwari on Instagram @priyankaatiwari

