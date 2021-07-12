Actor Sajil Khandelwal Leap from Modelling to Acting with 'Confessions of a Rapist'

Actor Sajil Khandelwal has established himself to be launched as a lead protagonist in his debut film 'Confessions of a Rapist'. Being into modelling since quite a few years now, Sajil wants to explore his acting skills which he feels confident.

Shifting to Mumbai from Lucknow a few years back, Sajil has enrooted himself as a successful model and now routed to be a successful actor too. Though with a sound business family background, Sajil never chose to ride the tide. He already had made up his mind to make it in the glamour industry. Packing up from Lucknow to the tinkle town of Mumbai was a great journey. Soon Sajil bagged a few assignments, and after that, the ball set rolling. With the renewed enthusiasm Sajil soared up, and more work started chasing him.

With eminent brands and magazine covers, his modelling voyage kept him travelling the length and breadths of the country. But the real passion was acting! Sajil was in pursuit of new scripts which can bring out the actor in him, and finally, he found it in Confessions of a Rapist. The motive behind choosing this script was to create awareness about heinous crimes in society. The movie also allows Sajil to play a character from 2 different angles.

A lot of effort has been put into research by Sajil while preparing for this role. Visiting places where he can study the minds of criminals had become his routine, to assimilate the character within himself.

The basic hurdle coming to this industry was the family pressure to join the family business. They wanted to take a path already proven than to keep making your mark. But making the mark was all he had made his mind!

From small-town Lucknow to the tinkle town Mumbai, Sajil has paved his way into the future!

