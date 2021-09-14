Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Outlook Spotlight Actor-Producer Amol Ghodke And Actress Pallavi Tadake Welcome Ganesha

Actor-Producer Amol Ghodke And Actress Pallavi Tadake Welcome Ganesha

Actor-Producer Amol Ghodke And Actress Pallavi Tadake Welcome Ganesha

The two ardent devotees of Ganesh Ji were the first to bring home the idol to trigger the festive mood at their place. T

Trending

Actor-Producer Amol Ghodke And Actress Pallavi Tadake Welcome Ganesha
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T22:21:49+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 10:21 pm

As the festive time of Ganesh Ustav hits this year, the popular actor and producer Amol Ghodke and actress Pallavi Tadake were the first to bring home Ganesh Ji at their place. It's a big-time festival for the M Town actors and stars, and every year, we see the celebrities of the Marathi entertainment industry observe this big day with great fervour and spirit. 2021 although still affected by Covid, did not deter the spirit and festive mood of the celebs in M Town.

We see the duo quickly bring the god home this festive time. The duo is a famous name in the Marathi entertainment domain. Amol Ghodke has been an emerging name in this industry and has done a number of short films, music videos and songs. He has worked with the actress Pallavi in a couple of his music videos that have created good chemistry on and off-screen. The duo has entertained the audience in a big way. By being the powerhouse of talent, they have made news in the media.

The two ardent devotees of Ganesh Ji were the first to bring home the idol to trigger the festive mood at their place. They have great plans during this festive time, leaving no stone unturned to keep things rolling for them in the coming few days. They appealed for all the love and prosperity to be spread and promoted in society with the advent of the festival this year. Let's see what comes from them this season, but at the moment, they are in a festive mood.

Amol Ghodke is among the emerging actors and producers who have allowed Pallavi to work. She worked hard and surpassed all his expectations, making the audience ga-ga in the M Town. She has worked in several short films and music videos/songs. At the same time, Amol, too, is a big name in the coming times, who intends to go a long way in his career.

 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

Live Entertainment Is All Set To Bounce Bac: Kowshik Komandur

Live Entertainment Is All Set To Bounce Bac: Kowshik Komandur

Philanthropist Harmanpreet Sehgal Says, 'You don't need a backup if you are determined'

Entrepreneur Dilawar Singh: Chooses business over the corporate world

Youtuber Arun Smoki Guides The Audience With His Impeccable Automobiles Reviews

Dharmendra Rajpoot Roots Out The True Intentions Of Some Christian Missionaries

Between Discovery And Collaboration, ‘IamHere’ Bridges The Gap Between The Digital And Physical World

Meet Khan Sultan, Taking Over The Field Of Music As A True-Blue Musician And Singer

Entrepreneur Kyle Chasse Talks About His Success & Efforts To Make A Global Change

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Rohit Khanna Shares His Secret To Being An Exemplary Businessman

Rohit Khanna Shares His Secret To Being An Exemplary Businessman

Mohammad Matin Hosseinabadi Is The Rising Music Artist Of 2021 To Watch Out For

Mohammad Matin Hosseinabadi Is The Rising Music Artist Of 2021 To Watch Out For

Serial Entrepreneur Mohit Churiwal Launched Surat's First E-commerce Startup

Serial Entrepreneur Mohit Churiwal Launched Surat's First E-commerce Startup

Actress Payal Malik Is Ready To Take The Audience By A Storm With Her Performance In The Web Series 'A Trip'

Actress Payal Malik Is Ready To Take The Audience By A Storm With Her Performance In The Web Series 'A Trip'

Read More from Outlook

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

Outlook Web Desk / AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before kicking off the Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad.

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

A Special Cell of Delhi Police in collaboration with the UP ATS said it had arrested six terrorists from a terror module which had alleged links to Pakistan's ISI as well as Dawood.

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Outlook Web Desk / Apple unveils whole new range - iPhone 13, Watch Series 7 and more

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/