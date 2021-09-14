Actor-Producer Amol Ghodke And Actress Pallavi Tadake Welcome Ganesha

As the festive time of Ganesh Ustav hits this year, the popular actor and producer Amol Ghodke and actress Pallavi Tadake were the first to bring home Ganesh Ji at their place. It's a big-time festival for the M Town actors and stars, and every year, we see the celebrities of the Marathi entertainment industry observe this big day with great fervour and spirit. 2021 although still affected by Covid, did not deter the spirit and festive mood of the celebs in M Town.

We see the duo quickly bring the god home this festive time. The duo is a famous name in the Marathi entertainment domain. Amol Ghodke has been an emerging name in this industry and has done a number of short films, music videos and songs. He has worked with the actress Pallavi in a couple of his music videos that have created good chemistry on and off-screen. The duo has entertained the audience in a big way. By being the powerhouse of talent, they have made news in the media.

The two ardent devotees of Ganesh Ji were the first to bring home the idol to trigger the festive mood at their place. They have great plans during this festive time, leaving no stone unturned to keep things rolling for them in the coming few days. They appealed for all the love and prosperity to be spread and promoted in society with the advent of the festival this year. Let's see what comes from them this season, but at the moment, they are in a festive mood.

Amol Ghodke is among the emerging actors and producers who have allowed Pallavi to work. She worked hard and surpassed all his expectations, making the audience ga-ga in the M Town. She has worked in several short films and music videos/songs. At the same time, Amol, too, is a big name in the coming times, who intends to go a long way in his career.