Actor Karan Verma To Star In Disney Hotstar' Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

The incredible actor Karan Verma will headline Disney+ Hotstar "Bhuj: The Pride Of India" movie with historical importance which is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

Karan, who has completed his movie, has started shooting for his next project, 'Ajmer'92', which will be released on Netflix shortly.

The film 'Bhuj' is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and tells the story of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then-in-charge of the Bhuj airfield, which, with the help of 300 women from the nearby village Madhapar, repaired the IAF airbase.

This talented actor got a chance to work along with renowned actors like Sanjay Dutt & Sonakshi Sinha, which is an achievement in itself. He has constantly been working on his skill & tries to update himself with time according to the industry.

Hailing from Delhi, Karan made his acting debut in the Nepali film 'The Karma' in 2017. There has been no turning back in his life since then. He received various opportunities as well as the title of Leo's Mr India 2017.

Like many other performers, he had difficulties in the initial year of his career. He worked with several small acting agencies and battled for success. He kept working on his prowess and doing till he attained achievement, never losing hope in life

Commenting about his failure & achievement, Karan said, "Don't be frightened to make mistakes. It's not the end of the world, and in many respects, it's the first step toward learning and improving at something."

Since the outbreak, the entire world has transferred its entertainment to OTT services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. As a result of his understanding of the importance of OTT, he has already begun working on this platform.

His exceptional acting skills are a visual pleasure, so you won't be able to miss him on the big screens.

