Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Actor Adarsh Singh Cheema’s Successful Run Continues After His Music Video Debut ‘Tera Fitoor’

Garnering positive responses from the music aficionados and his loved ones, Adarsh Singh Cheema is on a roll of projects.

Actor Adarsh Singh Cheema’s Successful Run Continues After His Music Video Debut ‘Tera Fitoor’

Trending

Actor Adarsh Singh Cheema’s Successful Run Continues After His Music Video Debut ‘Tera Fitoor’
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T12:52:41+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 12:52 pm

Actors are always in pursuit to find the right platform to showcase their skills. After all, that’s what helps them in creating a reputation of their own. For actor Adarsh Singh Cheema, it was the music video ‘Tera Fitoor’ that changed the game. It seems that the actor has turned the tables after being a part of Eros Now Music’s song video. Garnering positive responses from the music aficionados and his loved ones, Adarsh Singh Cheema is on a roll of projects.

Coming from a theatre background, Adarsh has always aspired to become a commercial actor. In simple words, he wants to make his presence with a heroic avatar. Honing his skills as a theatre artist, he feels that it has become easy for him to emote on stage and camera as well. And for the same, he is giving his best shot in getting the much-needed breakthrough. 

The music video ‘Tera Fitoor’ was a music video debut for the actor. But he has been a part of several other short films, ads and theatre play. The actor had earlier quoted his experience of making his debut with the music video. Adarsh had commented, “The first of things have always been special. This song will always remain close to my heart. Apart from featuring in it, I loved the way it was shot. The melodious voice of Pratiksha Vashishtha is like a cherry on the cake.” 

Much has already been said about the actor being a part of a TV serial or Adarsh doing a short film. Well, it seems that things are under the wraps for now. However, October has got something interesting for the actor. Adarsh Singh Cheema has got three theatre shows that will be held in Gandhi Bhawan in Lucknow. One of the shows will see the versatile artist play the role of an Indian RAW agent named Ravindra Kaushik from the three shows. 

Interestingly, all three theatre plays are different from one another. Besides acting, Adarsh Singh Cheema is also an articulate writer. He has penned down several scripts for films that include several short films and even a feature film. Currently, Adarsh is only focusing on mastering his craft into acting. “I have learnt other aspects of filmmaking, but I wish to try my hand at it only after I can give justice to the roles that I portray as an actor”, he concluded.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

‘The Jurni’- A Preferred Choice Of Millennials

‘The Jurni’- A Preferred Choice Of Millennials

Golden Globe Honors Foundation Commends Global Leaders For Their Philanthropic Efforts

Beginner Stock Market Traders Find Their Way To Profitability With Trading Cafe India

Mohammad Rashid Khan Creating Strides In The World Of Business

Producer Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar Says OTT Is The Best Medium To Convey Stories

Roses Are Red: How Superstar Dermatologist Dr Shawana Vali Treats Redness And Rosacea

Mohd Zaki, A Younger Digital Marketing Specialist Arrives Up With A New Undertaking

Jai Karan Walia Break The Barriers By Setting Up Courses Of Different Business Startup

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

More from Outlook Spotlight

Fuelling More Power To Women Entrepreneurship - Shilpa Bhatt Bahuguna

Fuelling More Power To Women Entrepreneurship - Shilpa Bhatt Bahuguna

Asia’s First Officially Licensed Digital Collectibles Platform Colexion To Drop Unique NFTs

Asia’s First Officially Licensed Digital Collectibles Platform Colexion To Drop Unique NFTs

What Does Finance Horoscope Say

What Does Finance Horoscope Say

Scripting A Sweet Success

Scripting A Sweet Success

Read More from Outlook

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Seema Guha / Apart from in-person meetings with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, PM Modi will address the UNGA and Quad summits and may share India's concerns on use of Afghanistan as a terror hub.

SAARC Summit Stands Cancelled As Pakistan Insists On Taliban's Participation

SAARC Summit Stands Cancelled As Pakistan Insists On Taliban's Participation

Outlook Web Desk / Lack of concurrence has been cited by the sources as the reason behind the cancellation as India along with some other members expressed dissent to the proposal.

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After PBKS Gift Tie To RR

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After PBKS Gift Tie To RR

PTI / KL Rahul said Punjab Kings 'haven't learnt from previous mistakes' after his team gifted the match to Rajasthan Royals.

SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year

SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year

Outlook Web Desk / The armed forces are the best response team to deal with emergency situations and it is hopeful that necessary arrangements will be made... without delay.

Advertisement