Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Ace Media Personality - Ravi Gaikwad Bags "CNBC Lifetime Achievement Award "Under Sports Category !

Ravi Gaikwad wins the CNBC Lifetime Achievement.

Ace Media Personality - Ravi Gaikwad Bags

Ace Media Personality - Ravi Gaikwad Bags "CNBC Lifetime Achievement Award "Under Sports Category !
2022-01-13T15:41:29+05:30

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 3:41 pm

Award for the "Sports Category" for his remarkable and marvellously consistent contribution to the sports field. When it's related to sports, he is undoubtedly a connoisseur!

Ravi Gaikwad, who is also the Founder of " Road Safety World Series T20 Cricket Tournament (aims to promote road safety with former cricket legends) and a senior prominent member of the Road Safety Cell in Maharashtra, it is indeed a proud moment for all his well -wishers .

Chief of RTO Thane and the Konkan region, Ravi Gaikwad's commitment towards sports is not something new, his sports resume includes two registered Guinness Records,one is for the largest handball class, and in addition to that, yet another one for the largest world safety class.

Besides that ,this media maven also successfully completed his PhD degree( Doctorate in Philosophy) in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, also Ravi Gaikwad holds a PhD ( Doctorate in philosophy) in Sports.

Ravi Gaikwad is the Chairman of the Handball Federation of India & is a notable member of International Handball Federation.He is also the President of Uttarakhand Football Federation & President of Handball Association of Maharashtra.

He is also involved actively with the Indian Olympic Association and All India Football Federation. Isn't it laudable?

We are certain that Ravi Gaikwad will keep adding more value to the sports fraternity, as his passion towards sports is boundless.His ideology of combining sports & social awareness campaigns is truly sublime .

