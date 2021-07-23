A Woman Of Substance Donning Many Hats; Adv. Rohini Eknathrao Khadse

In the words of Yves Saint Laurent, a popular saying goes, "The most beautiful makeup of a woman is passion. But cosmetics are easier to buy." Opting to choose the not so easy path, Rohini Eknathrao Khadse has built her reputation of being a versatile lady who dons different hats for her work. The comparison of women to that of men in any industry is relatively smaller. But even with the lesser number, the women have proved their mettle in this new age era. They are setting an example, Adv. Rohini Eknathrao Khadse Khewalkar is an inspirational woman whose work speaks volumes about her.

Rohini's father, Mr. Eknathrao Khadse, is a former Revenue and Finance Minister of Maharashtra, and all the good qualities about leadership she has imbibed are from her father. Hailing from the Jalgaon region in Maharashtra, Rohini has worked rigorously in scaling the social, political and economic status of the state as well as the country. The advocate has been associated with the Samvedna Foundation and has been working towards the development of society through various activities. In various instances, the advocate has emphasized the need for education and has helped the students who can't afford to pursue different courses.

The visionary lady believes that materialistic and luxurious things are momentary, but humble behaviour stays forever in a human's life. As far as her political run is concerned, Rohini Eknathrao Khadse Khewalkar, until last year, has worked for the Bharatiya Janata Party. From the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, she has played a significant role in anchoring the campaign of BJP in the Jalgaon district. Moreover, Rohini has also been the General Secretary of BJP in Jalgaon. Besides this, she is the chairman of Muktainagar Taluka Education Society and the president of Akhil Bhartiya Natyaprishad, Jalgaon Branch.

For the economic development in Jalgaon, Rohini is working as the President of Jalgaon District Cooperative Bank for almost six years. Under her leadership, there are several positive changes in the bank like the CBS system, digitalization in its branches, SMS services for customers and many other changes. Additionally, she has made a major contribution in the field of arts and culture as Rohini has her association with Akhil Bhartiya Natya Parishad since April 2015. She is also serving as a member of the All India Drama Council in Mumbai since 2018. Taking up different responsibilities and positions over the years, Rohini has rightly served people across the country.

Speaking about it, she says, "I don't focus on only one aspect of development. I have always thought to boost the development of society on different levels." Whether it is in the field of education, banking, manufacturing or politics, Rohini has been doing various jobs at one go. For her incredible work, the advocate has won different awards at the state level and national level. Some of her remarkable accolades include Khandesh Ratna Award, Samajratna Award, Kartutwavan Award, Lewa Icons Award and many other recognitions.

