Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

A Walk With Meditation Teacher And Spiritual Guide Rohit Sahoo

Rohit believes that through practicing meditation, we can tap into our unlimited potential, heal and liberate ourselves from the shackles of our limiting beliefs and unhealed trauma.

A Walk With Meditation Teacher And Spiritual Guide Rohit Sahoo
Rohit Sahoo, Meditation Teacher And Spiritual Guide

Trending

A Walk With Meditation Teacher And Spiritual Guide Rohit Sahoo
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T17:28:33+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 5:28 pm

 “Mano buddhi ahankara chittani naaham

na cha shrotravjihve na cha ghraana netre

na cha vyoma bhumir na tejo na vaayuhu

chidananda rupah shivo'ham shivo'ham”

“I am not the mind, nor the intellect, nor the identity of self. I am not the sense of hearing, nor taste, nor smell, and nor even the sight. I am not the ether, nor the Earth, nor fire, and not even the air.I am the form of pure cosmic consciousness, Shivoham, Shivoham (I am the Shiva).

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

With these words in the Nirvana Shatakam, one of the greatest Hindu seers Adi Shankara reminds us that our true self is pure consciousness, which transcends the mind, the intellect and the sensory faculties.

Sri Krishna too in Chapter 3, Verse 43 of the Shrimad Bhagavat Gita reminds us to reclaim the sovereignty of our soul, when he exhorts Arjuna that -

‘ Thus knowing the soul to be superior to the material intellect, O mighty armed Arjun, subdue the lower self (senses, mind, and intellect) by the higher self (strength of the soul) ‘

Guided by these illuminating words of self actualization, Rohit Sahoo is on a mission to help millions of people uncover their soul and awaken them to their innate spiritual power, harnessing which they can heal themselves from their unhealed traumas, manifest their dreams and transform their life.

He harbors a conviction that each one of us enters life as immensely powerful beings. However, as we grow older – we might find that the power of our soul, has been increasingly constrained by the cloak of our limiting beliefs, unhealed traumas and the coping mechanisms which we exercise as means to keep ourselves safe . Notwithstanding this fact, our inherent powers are still present, ready to be accessed by us at any time.

Rohit believes that through practicing meditation, we can tap into our unlimited potential, heal and liberate ourselves from the shackles of our limiting beliefs and unhealed trauma. Once released from these shackles, we then truly begin to perceive the transcendent intelligence and power inherent in us.

While he was growing up, Rohit’s experiences instilled in him an extraordinary depth & a keen sense of curiosity, which he has been continuously channelling in his ongoing spiritual journey. One experience, which has left a profound impact on Rohit, was his mother’s indomitable fight against brain tumour on two separate instances, which she eventually won through her sheer perseverance & will.

Witnessing his mother’s ability to exercise grace, faith & determination in her successful fight against brain tumour, inevitably left a profound impact on him. From an early age, he began to delve into the deeper dimensions of human existence, such as what it really means to be a human, what is our purpose of life, whether divine really exists, why is there suffering in life & what are the means by which we can manifest lasting joy in our life.

This overwhelming sense of inquisitiveness inevitably led Rohit to immerse himself in reading spiritual texts, spanning across all religious traditions which led him to an understanding that the highest truth is one, though it has distilled down to humanity through the varying streams of religions and mystical traditions.

By studying the spiritual texts, he also realized that by harnessing the ancient spiritual principles and practices such as meditation and breath work, we can experience joy and inner peace in our modern lives.

In a nutshell, he found that spirituality is as much relevant to a modern society as it was to our ancient civilisation.It’s not a coincidence that findings from modern science continue to validate the benefits of spiritual practices, such as meditation & breath work.

It's also noteworthy, that Rohit has done his MBA from IIM Calcutta, one of the most prestigious business schools of World, which is affiliated with the MIT Sloan School of Management. While he was pursuing his MBA, he successfully wrote a theme paper on ‘Buddha ‘, which he submitted for his faculty’s review, as part of his final submission for his elective course on ‘Management, Culture and Creativity ’.

Through his volunteering association with Science Divine, a leading not for profit organization in India, his message of meditation has also reached tens of thousands of underprivileged children.

Science Divine, the spiritual movement spearheaded by Rohit's Guru - Sakshi Shree, has been at the forefront of spreading the joy of meditation across India and has been tirelessly providing free education and life of dignity to thousands of poor children, who would have otherwise been condemned to a life of exploitation and ignominy.

As advised by his guru, Rohit has been dedicatedly teaching meditation & breath work to tens of thousands of people across the globe, through both physical means and online channels for free.

If you’re looking to harness your complete potential, strengthen your spiritual self & live a more meaningful, healthy and prosperous life, reach out to him for guidance!

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Online Dispute Resolution Platform Voxya Gives New Hope To Disgruntled Indian Consumers

Online Dispute Resolution Platform Voxya Gives New Hope To Disgruntled Indian Consumers

Md. Faysal Hossain Is The New Rising Musical Talent In Bangladesh

Nivetha Muralidharan Becomes A Constant Face Of E-Commerce Business Specialization

Jaigo Gill Cover Song Ajj kal ve x Awaaz Made It To Top 50 Songs In India On Spotify

Remo Dance Studio Of Remo D'Souza Creates A Stir In The Entertainment Industry With The News Of Its Opening In Ahmedabad

Here’s A Sneak Peek Into Child Artist Amreen Malhotra’s Viral Reel Videos Of Instagram

For Enterprises Battling IT Talent Attrition, NeoNXT Is Proving To Be A Game-Changer.

RSWS- Road Safety World Series T20 Season 2 Will Be Held Massively In India And UAE - 5th Feb Confirmed.

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Jumpstart Your Health Goals This Year With The Right Smartwatch

Jumpstart Your Health Goals This Year With The Right Smartwatch

Daily Research Plot’s BalramJeeJha Announced Their Youtube Channel And New Venture FTTVPedia.Com

Daily Research Plot’s BalramJeeJha Announced Their Youtube Channel And New Venture FTTVPedia.Com

Jagrut NGO Is Spreading Awareness Amongst Elderly People By Providing Them Senior Citizen Card

Jagrut NGO Is Spreading Awareness Amongst Elderly People By Providing Them Senior Citizen Card

A Year End Reading List For Every Book Lover

A Year End Reading List For Every Book Lover

Read More from Outlook

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Ruchir Joshi / There is going to be no 'pralay' as we have imagined in our conceptions of the apocalypse as a single mythic event.

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Fifer Stuns Proteas

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Fifer Stuns Proteas

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement