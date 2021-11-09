Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
A Serial Entrepreneur Tel Ganesan On Building An Army Of Future Entrepreneurs

The Kyyba Kidz Foundation encourages education and employment training for the most deprived children.

2021-11-09T14:54:29+05:30

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 2:54 pm

"Being an entrepreneur entails more than just launching a company. It's a way of seeing the world; looking for chances where others perceive barriers, taking risks where others seek safety."

This is precisely the point of Tel Ganesan. The work ethic and mindset of an entrepreneur characterize him. Tel strives to be present in each business where a gap exists, and he does so by adapting the learnings, structure, process, and discipline from one industry to another.

Tel is committed to extending his business. He also wants to educate the next generation and prepare them to take chances. Something that the school curriculum frequently fails to do, which is one of the primary reasons why unemployment of college graduates is at an all-time high with no immediate resolution to reverse trend any time soon, with roughly 53% of the graduates being unemployed or underemployed.

Tel founded the Kyyba Kidz Foundation with this objective in mind. This foundation's major goal is to prepare children for the future by mentoring them to become future entrepreneurs. The Kyyba Kidz Foundation encourages education and employment training for the most deprived children.

Tel Ganesan frequently discusses the continual changes in the world today in terms of how quickly it is turning toward technology, with children playing a far larger role in this transformation.

The pandemic was one example of how children had to adjust to a sudden change in how they had to attend school, and they did an outstanding job of it, something that most adults still find challenging. Kyyba Kidz Foundation empowers kids to adapt to the new normal.

