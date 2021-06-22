‘A Professional Relation Turned Into Lifelong Friendship’: Stylist Anuradha Khurana On Working With Mouni Roy

A stylist by profession, Anuradha Khurana has achieved a big name in the Indian Entertainment Industry. Her journey has been one of shining success. Starting from zero, she has gained amazing popularity and appreciation for her contribution to the field. With an enormous passion and zeal, she has earned great experience and expertise in styling.

Pursuing graduation in commercial arts, Anuradha Khurana began her professional journey 15 years back. She was far from the world of fashion, and choosing a career in that field was never a significant thought. But after getting married and shifting to Mumbai, she felt like working more on her creative side and thus decided to take up styling. Even though she wasn’t related to this line of profession, she was always inclined towards creativity and uniqueness. This further encouraged her to enter this domain and give it her best try. Her first show was ‘Yeh Dil Chahe More’, which was followed by more like ‘Bhabhi’, ‘Grahasthi’, and ‘Chhoona Hai Aasmaan’, on Star Plus. She received her very first nomination for the Best Stylist Award for a horror show called ‘Ssshhhh...Koi Hai’.

Inevitably, Anuradha Khurana faced several challenges and hardships throughout her career but ultimately was able to reserve a secure place in the industry. This was because of her earnest efforts and hard work, which helped her achieve the peak of success.

After doing several non-fictional shows like ‘Chota Packet Bada Dhamaka’, ‘DID’, and ‘Saregama’, Anuradha Khurana also received the opportunity of styling various celebrities from the Indian Entertainment Industry. Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Arjun Bijlani, Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey, Sriti, Shabbir, Karishma Tanna, Reem Sheikh, and Shamita Shetty are a few names. She further worked in several top-grossing shows on Indian Television like ‘Shakti’, ‘Imlie’, ‘Jin Ka Jadoo’, ‘Pinjara’, ‘Apna Time Ayega’, ‘Naagin 2’, ‘Naagin 3’, ‘Brahmrakshas’, and ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’.

Anuradha Khurana also marked her entry into the music world by working as a stylist. The first song that she did was from the movie ‘KGF’. It was a remix of ‘Gali Gali’ starring Mouni Roy and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. She also paired up with Sargun Mehta for a Punjabi Movie.

It has been a decade since Anuradha Khurana is styling the very popular and talented actress Mouni Roy. She has styled Mouni for most of her events - from dance performances, televised and non-televised award shows to top-notch events like the IIFA. Initially working as professionals, they became the best of friends and today are like a family. As Anuradha Khurana says, her experience in working with someone like Mouni has been exceptionally superb. Not just as an actress but as an individual too, Mouni has always been supportive and affectionate towards her. Anuradha Khurana narrates that Mouni is also highly cooperative and professional when it comes to work ethics. She understands her work and has always been encouraging towards it. Even when she is busy, Mouni has a team of other stylists which she works regularly. Their relationship is of great friendship and comfort, respecting each other’s work and commitment. After Naagin 2, Anuradha Khurana again paired up with Mouni for two music videos under T-series. One is ‘Kamariya’, which is doing quite well among the audience and the other is to be released soon.

Connect with Anuradha Khurana on Instagram - @anusoru

