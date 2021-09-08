A Fitness Influencer, Inspirational Mother And An Entrepreneur- Parul Kakad (Founder Of ‘Mumbai Mummy’) Is The Jack Of All Trades

There are no great people born on this planet. It is only the great circumstances and challenges that make ordinary people rise and meet them. The most important thing about becoming great is never to give up. This is how one can describe Parul Kakad. Hailing from Zambia, Africa, she is a well-travelled and well-learned woman who has a lot of experience in various fields of life. An entrepreneur by passion, Parul Kakad is the owner of several businesses, including restaurant chains in India, fitness and social media influencers and a recent addition, the clothing brand ‘Punk House of Couture’.

Parul’s life has always been full of ups and downs. Even her pregnancies were full of challenges and downfalls. Even after going through the tough time of five miscarriages, she never left hope and did not get discouraged. Instead, she decided to inspire other women going through the pregnancy phases of their lives. Despite going through so many miscarriages, she kept going and focused on maintaining her good health and fitness. Today she is considered to be one of the fittest mothers with four healthy and adorable children.

A woman of many talents, Parul Kakad has taken up the mission to achieve various things altogether, and she has been working every day to achieve it. From being a fit mother of four children and an influencer, she has also tried her hands in the entrepreneurial world. She has started her clothing brand- Punk House of Couture, which features the trendiest clothes and fashion of all time. The collection and designs that she has are exceptional, and they are so amazing that even many Bollywood celebrities have worn them on several occasions. Working very hard for her brand, Parul plans on expanding her business and has been working on improving it with time.

Along with being a fitness influencer and an entrepreneur, Parul Kakad is the founder of an online community- Mumbai Mummy. This community focuses on the motherhood aspect of a woman’s life and beautifully portrays the journey of becoming a mother and living through this phase. Parul Kakad inspires other mothers by sharing her personal experiences with them and giving them the courage to stay strong and face all the issues during their motherhood with utmost positivity and a happy attitude. Owing to her happy go lucky attitude and her belief in celebrating every aspect of motherhood to make the experience even more memorable, Parul Kakad got featured on the cover pages of several renowned mother and baby magazines.

She is also a source of motivation for those women who want to voice their opinions but do not feel confident to do so. Looking at Parul, many are inspired every day to keep going and keep celebrating life. This is what makes a person successful in life. Parul Kakad has already achieved great success in her mission of uplifting women during the difficult periods of their pregnancy and giving them a reason to celebrate this very important phase of life.

You can connect with her on Instagram- @parulkakad.

