8 Important Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are healthy fats that your body needs to perform various functions. Contrary to popular belief, not all fats are bad for the body. In fact, a deficiency of Omega-3 fatty acids that are commonly found in foods like fish and flaxseeds can lead to several health issues and complications.

To help you understand why Omega-3 fatty acids are important, here are eight important benefits of this nutrient.

#1. Omega For Heart Health

One of the primary benefits of Omega is better heart health. They have the ability to reduce the amount of bad cholesterol in the blood, reducing plaque build-up on the arteries. They also help manage blood pressure effectively, helping you manage conditions like hypertension. There are several studies that show that individuals who eat fish are less prone to heart diseases. This can be associated with optimal Omega-3 consumption.

#2. Omega-3 Improves Cognitive Function

Omega-3 is often used to boost memory in young children. DHA, a type of Omega-3 fatty acid, is vital for brain development in the early years of life. As you get older, the antioxidant effect of Omega-3 fatty acids helps preserve the cells and tissues of the brain. This helps reduce the chances of degenerative issues like Alzheimer’s disease.

#3. Powerful Antioxidant and Anti-inflammatory Benefits

Omega-3 Fatty Acids are very powerful antioxidants. They help remove toxins from the body and neutralize free radicals effectively. This protects the cells and tissues from oxidative stress, allowing them to function optimally. In addition to that, Omega-3 fatty acids also reduce inflammation in the body by suppressing certain factors responsible for it. This alleviates the symptoms of several inflammatory health issues like irritable bowel syndrome and arthritis.

#4. Omega for Depression and Other Mental Health Issues

One of the most common mental health issues, depression, is characterized by lethargy, fatigue and complete loss of interest in daily activities. Studies have shown that increasing your Omega-3 intake can reduce these symptoms and restore your mental health. In fact, omega-3 supplements are often recommended to people who suffer from depression and anxiety. Of the three types of Omega-3 fatty acids, namely ALA EPA and DHA, EPA is most effective against these mental health issues. Studies have also shown that EPA is an effective antidepressant drug by itself that can combat this condition.

#5. Better Bone Health With Omega-3

As you age, your bones are affected by conditions like osteoporosis and arthritis. These conditions cause extreme pain and inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids are effective in reducing any pain related to these conditions to begin with. Consuming them on a regular basis improves mobility and range of movement in your joints.

Studies have also shown that when you increase the consumption of Omega-3 Fatty Acids, the uptake of calcium in the body is also better. This boosts the overall strength of your bones and is a great preventative measure against common bone-related disorders.

#6. Improved Sleep Cycle

Low Omega 3 levels in the body have been linked to sleep issues in children and sleep apnea in adults. When the levels of DHA are low, the production of the sleep hormone melatonin is compromised. Melatonin is responsible for maintaining the sleep and waking cycle. Without ample melatonin production, you face issues like disturbed sleep and insomnia. In adults and children, consuming adequate amounts of Omega-3 helps improve the quality and length of sleep. This prevents other associated conditions like depression, obesity, diabetes and a lot more.

#7. Healthy Skin and Hair

DHA is an important structural fatty acid in the cell membrane of your skin cells. When you consume enough Omega-3 fatty acids, the cell membrane remains intact. This helps the skin retain moisture, making it look supple and soft. This also reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines on the skin.

Omega-3 also keeps toxins at bay, preventing free radical damage to your skin cells. This reduces the appearance of dark spots, acne etc. This effect of Omega-3 Fatty Acids also protects the hair and skin from sun damage.

#8. Omega-3 Reduces Menstrual Cramps

Women tend to experience cramps in the pelvic region and the lower abdomen during their menstrual cycle. Studies have shown that consuming Omega-3 makes these cramps milder. It can also completely eliminate menstrual pain. In fact, there are studies that support the fact that Omega-3 supplements are more effective than the most commonly used medicine for menstrual cramps, Ibuprofen.

Omega-3 fatty acids perform several other functions like protecting eye health, improved fat metabolism and a lot more. So, make sure that your diet is rich in foods that contain Omega-3 fatty acids.

