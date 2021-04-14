5 Tricks By NimbusPost Co-Founders Yash Jain & Rajeev Pratap On How To Manage Logistics

Established in 2019, NimbusPost has become one of the most prominent names in the eCommerce logistics industry. Based in Delhi/NCR, this tech-enabled shipping aggregator offers logistics services to SMEs and large enterprises at the lowest shipping rates, starting from 21/500gm*.

It is associated with India’s leading 17+ national and local courier partners, including FedEx, Blue Dart, DTDC, Gati, Delhivery, XpressBees,Shadowfax, etc. Backed up with the latest AI technology and a team of 200+ technologically sound engineers and logistics experts, NimbusPost registers 2 million+ transactions every day. Comprehensive benefits like the lowest shipping rates, 17+ courier partners, 27,000+ pin code reach, shipping calculator, automated cloud-calling, real-time access to NDR panel, store integration, etc. make NimbusPost more than just a shipping aggregator. Some of the biggest names among the company’s 10,000+ happy sellers are Meena Bazaar, Shopclues, Sleepy Owl, Khadi Global, Giva, Guru Randhawa Edition, D Power Accessories, and many more.

Co-founders Yash Jain’s passions and Rajeev Pratap’s vision together have built the brand’s presence among small-scale, as well as giant eCommerce sellers. Yash’s expertise in marketing, tech, and automation has proved to be the driving force behind all the tech-based business operations atNimbusPost. Whereas, Rajeev’s in-depth understanding of the pain points of eCommerce sellers led to the formation of the company’s business strategies.

Logistics is an inseparable part of eCommerce companies’ business operations. When it comes to managing the inventory and shipments of goods, eCommerce brands need good supply chain management to stay competitive in the industry. It’s the need of the hour for every company to adopt structural changes to improve their logistics operations. Even some small modifications can make the processes more efficient, said Yash.

Yash and Rajeev have shared some easy and simple tricks on how eCommerce sellers should manage their logistics operations.

Advance shipping panel

eCommerce merchants need a logistics platform with an advanced shipping panel to access centralised data in one place. They should tie up with a logistics platform that automates time-consuming processes like shipping rate comparison, COD order confirmation, and more. The shipping calculator helps online merchants in picking a courier partner that offers the lowest transportation rates to a specific destination. On the other hand, sellers should be able to separate genuine orders from fake ones with help of an automated cloud-calling feature to manage the deliveries accordingly.

‘Before and after’ shipping process

A seller’s main objective of hiring a courier partner is to be able to deliver orders to every location and give a good delivery experience to his/her customers. Due to local courier partners’ serviceability to limited pin codes, sellers have to lose out on business. Offering delivery reach to the maximum pin codes is imperative for businesses success. It’s crucial to offer a real-time post-shipping tracking facility to the sellers and their respective customers to inform them about the current status of their package for a seamless post-shopping experience, as well as reduced RTO percentage.

Warehouse management

Warehouses can be accounted for up to 60 per cent of the companies’ costs. When the sellers store their inventory in their own warehouses, it becomes difficult for them to deliver goods at the earliest due to the location distance. It not only affects the delivery timeline but transporting the goods from a far location adds up to the company’s costs too, as delayed deliveries often result in return orders, thereby increasing the RTO. Storing the goods near the customers is the most practical and economical solution to overcome these issues. Leveraging shared warehouses makes the process simpler and cost-effective. Storing the goods in nearby fulfilment centres helps the sellers in bringing down their overall shipping cost and RTO percentage by up to 30 per cent*.

RTO and NDR

eCommerce sellers need to reduce their RTO percentage as much as possible. To ensure less number of products return to the origin, logistics companies should provide the sellers real-time access to the NDR panel. Leveraging the real-time access to the NDR panel, sellers can track the shipping progress of every order and resolve the RTO issues immediately when a product is marked as an RTO order.

Store integration

Managing the shipping of products manually from online stores can be a very time-taking process for eCommerce sellers. It can turn into a troublesome situation especially in the case of bulk orders. Whereas, integration with an end-to-end logistics platform helps sellers check the real-time status of all orders on their own platform. To integrate Amazon, Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, PrestaShop, and other online stores, sellers should pick a tech-enabled logistics platform like NimbusPost that offers easy integration in a few steps.

