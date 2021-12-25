5 Reasons Why Tejaswini Pandit Starrer Web Series Anuradha Is The Best Marathi Content On OTT Today

The upcoming web series Anuradha on Planet Marathi OTT has caused a stir among audiences. The web series is Sanjay Jadhav’s debut on digital with a plot that is shaking up the OTT space. Tejaswini Pandit plays the muse who plays the lead on the show. She creates mystery in the trailers with her diverse personas. Social media is abuzz with predictions and discussions about Anuradha. Giving you a heads-up on what to expect in the web series, here are FIVE reasons that make Anuradha one of the best Marathi entertainers on OTT to date:

A Complete OTT Entertainment Formula: What does a good OTT drama need? Mystery, romance, thrill, intrigue, spine-chilling suspense? Anuradha has it all. The 50-second teaser opens with Pandit in her demure avatar. She soon switches into a bewitching look and then transforms into a goth girl. Are these her doppelgangers? Or simply her alter egos? The teaser does not reveal much but piques our interest in the storyline of the show!

A Plot Like Never Before: Rarely has Marathi content explored the dark side of a female character. Anuradha’s theme itself is intriguing. In addition to that, the makers reveal, the plot revolves around an ordinary beautiful girl in her 20s who gets entangled into a case of serial brutal homicides as a prime suspect. Is she a “man-eater”? Watch the show for nerve-racking excitement along with the 7 episodic series.

A Star Studded Cast: A compelling story narrated by a stellar cast is bound to become a topic of discussion. This is why Anuradha is bustling in the news & social media. Tejaswini Pandit, Sonali Khare, Sukanya Kulkarni Mone, Sachit Patil, Sushant Shelar, Vidyadhar Joshi, Snehalata Vasaikar, Sanjay Khapre, Astad Kale, Vijay Andalkar, Chinmay Shintre, and Vrushali Chavan starrer web series is stealing the limelight in M-town.

A Director Who Is Know To Be The Best: Marathi director, producer, and cinematographer, Sanjay Jadhav, who has ruled the M-Town with his back-to-back blockbuster, is now making a debut in the OTT world with this suspense thriller. Sanjay Jadhav leaves no stone unturned to ensure audiences are left with nothing but awe. That’s what you can expect with Anuradha too!

A Muse With Looks To Kill For: The sensual appeal of Tejaswini Pandit and her diversity a range of different looks gives us the perfect reason to watch this series without further ado! From a demure desi look to a goth-chic look, from a dazzling diva look to a savage and bindaas girl, she manages to hook you to the screen in every look and appearance.

Produced by Diamond Entertainment Studio, Anuradha is now available on Planet Marathi OTT. Watch the teaser below and let us know if you are keen to watch the series.